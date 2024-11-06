Zimbabwe: Tenax, Triangle Pile Pressure On Wangu Mazodze

The ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League Division 1 now looks set to be decided on the final weekend as leaders Wangu Mazodze have been derailed, allowing two other contenders to close in.

Perennial contenders Tenax and former Premier Soccer League side, Triangle, are now within four points of the leaders with four matchdays remaining.

At one stage, Wangu Mazodze seemed destined to clinching the Premier Soccer League ticket as early as October.

However, their lead is now slender and fragile after a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hunters FC this weekend.

Wangu Mazodze's loss against a rejuvenated Hunters side, under the leadership of gaffer Patrick Sithole Taruwedzera, has ignited a fierce battle for promotion.

The lead over second-placed Tenax has been trimmed down to two points, casting a shadow of doubt over their promotion prospects. Tenax are brimming with confidence after a dominant 3-0 victory against Chiredzi Stars at home.

After a somewhat false start under Arthur Tutani, Triangle have not looked back since the appointment of Luke Masomere as their head coach.

In August, they were 16 points behind pacesetters Wangu Mazodze, and after their commanding 4-1 win against Surrey at Gibbo on Sunday, they are now just two points behind second placed Tenax and four behind the leaders.

With only four matches remaining, Wangu Mazodze face a gruelling path ahead and need to play their best football to bring back elite football to the ancient city, Masvingo. Upcoming clashes against Mutare City and Tenax FC loom large, each match a potential turning point.

The pressure is palpable, and football enthusiasts across the region are left pondering the million-dollar question: Can Wangu Mazodze withstand the mounting pressure.

Yet, history casts a long shadow for Kingdom Boys. Last season, Wangu Mazodze found themselves on the brink of promotion, only to falter on the final day. The haunting spectre of missed opportunities looms large, and coach John Nyikadzino is aware that the weight of expectations is heavier than ever, and his team must push until the finish line.

"We need to regroup and show the resilience that defines us, we have won a lot of matches throughout the season only losing twice, against Triangle at Gibbo and Hunters at Rudhaka.

"Mucheke has been our fortress, and we are waiting for Tenax. We need to find new strategies because for sure we are the team to beat and all the teams have been studying our games," said Nyikadzino.

Wangu Mazodze youthful club chairman Trevor Chateuka denied social media reports that they left five players in Marondera after their loss to Hunters.

"I have been reading on social media that we left out some players and the news is fake, we had a very long meeting after our game at Rudhaka and we left the Stadium around 7pm as we were strategizing on the way forward.

"It wasn't not only about the lost game but we are worried about how we have dropped points in the second half of the season.

"No players were left, we are one united squad and this is not the time to lose hope, we believe in our capabilities and we are geared up for the top of the table clash against second placed Tenax at Mucheke stadium this coming weekend", he said.

Top three remaining fixtures

Wangu Mazodze FC will play:

Tenax (Home)

Mutare City (Away)

St Paul's Musami (Home)

Surrey (Home)

Tenax will play:

Wangu Mazodze (Away)

Bye. . .

Huku (Away)

Renco Mine (Home)

Triangle United will play:

Midway (Away)

Destiny (Home)

Manica Diamonds Juniors (Away)

Rusitu Tigers (Home)