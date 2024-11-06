Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Daughter

5 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

A 39-year-old Harare man was yesterday jailed 20 years for raping his stepdaughter twice.

He was sentenced by Harare magistrate Mrs Fadzai Mtombeni.

Towards the end of 2014, the stepfather was teaching the girl and her sister swimming lessons and he fondled her.

When the girl went into her room for the night, the stepfather followed, gagged and raped her.

Prosecutor Blessed Songoza proved that in 2015 the stepfather and the girl were now living in Hatfield and he would occasionally take her to school using his white kombi.

It was during these times when they travelled alone that he would sexually assault her.

Sometime in March 2022 she fell sick and sought her stepfather's help.

He took her to Masvingo for treatment.

When they were in Masvingo, some relatives who were with them left for Harare, leaving the two alone. The stepfather took advantage of the situation and fondled her four times.

In April 2022, the stepdaughter fell in love with another man whom she confided in. The boyfriend then accompanied the stepdaughter to ZRP Highlands to make a report leading to the stepfather's arrest.

