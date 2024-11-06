Zimbabwe: Sculptor Muchenje Calls for More Art Spaces

Renowned stone sculptor Cosmas Muchenje has called for the opening of more art workshops and exhibition spaces to preserve culture.

Muchenje, who has been in the game for over four decades, said local artists struggled to find space to work at and exhibit.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Muchenje urged policymakers to prioritise the welfare of artists by addressing their needs.

"The opening of more art centres and workplaces encourages aspiring artists and promote a decent market.

"The establishment of art heritage places results in creative tourism growth," he said.

Muchenje said the provision of more space was also critical for visual artists to conduct exhibitions and hold cultural exchange programmes.

He, however, challenged the business community to fund the arts sector and improve the upkeep of artists.

"In Zimbabwe, the arts authorities need to stop exports of art to richer countries

"After about 43 years in the arts sector, we need to keep thinking of opening more places as we keep discovering more materials to keep up with modern trends in the sector. I wish to see our art dominate all over the world," he said.

Born in Muchenje Village, Musana, Mashonaland Central, in 1960, Muchenje started selling art in 1981.

He is known for pieces such as "Black Serpentine".

Muchenje is famed for the black and golden serpentine, and the verdite sculptures which made him popular back in the day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The abundance of commercial art galleries then was great motivation to artists and helped him to excel.

However, most creatives are now lamenting the lack of galleries due to the change of land use.

Some of the spaces that used to accommodate artists have been converted into residential stands and shopping malls.

The only places that still accommodate visual artists include Tengenenge in Guruve, Chapungu Sculpture Village, Dzimbanhete Art Interactions, National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Mbare Art Space, among others.

Most sculptors are now operating from homes, as is the case with David Ngwerume, who has established a gallery in his backyard.

Calls for the creation of art centres have been growing over the years.

Rising visual artists are finding the going tough as they lack space to operate from.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe led by Napoleon Nyanhi has vowed to address issues faced by the creatives.