Africa: One Health Approach Helps Combat Zoonotic Diseases in Africa

As Africa was recovering from the Covid- 19 pandemic that threatened to cripple economies, many countries in the region have been hit by Mpox.

In between, outbreaks of Ebola and Marburg have also been registered.

Of note, is that these diseases, along with many others being reported on the continent are zoonotic diseases -- spread between animals and humans.

As human societies extend their footprint and encroach on natural habitats, they disturb the ecological equilibrium, which results in the spillover of animal microbes into human populations.

Growing demand for animal-sourced foods has increased the number of livestock on farms, creating more opportunities for crossover of pathogens.

Every year, these diseases cause more than 1 billion human infections and 1 million deaths.

With the growing threat from zoonotic diseases, Africa is faced with devastating consequences for public health and its economies.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 75 percent of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning they originate in animals and can spread to humans.

The continent, with its vast animal and human populations cohabiting in close proximity, is particularly vulnerable. The situation has been exacerbated by the effects of climate change, which according to experts can contribute to the rise in zoonotic diseases owing to the rise in global temperatures.

Discussions at the recently held inaugural Climate and Health Africa Conference (CHAC 2024) highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to prevention and control of these impacts.

The general consensus was that the One Health approach could offer a powerful solution.

The One Health approach promotes collaboration among public health, veterinary, and ecological professionals. Disease surveillance and intervention efforts across sectors are essential because of the interconnectedness of human health with the health of animals, crops, and the environment.

The One Health approach is led by the Quadripartite collaboration on One health, which includes the World Health Organisation, Food Agriculture Organisation(FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

In October 2022, the Quadripartite launched the One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022-2026), as a framework for action to advance and sustainably scale up the approach.

It is believed that by working together, stakeholders can identify and address the root causes of zoonotic diseases, preventing future outbreaks and protecting public health.

Addressing the CHAC 2024, World Health Organisation Ethiopia office, One Health technical officer, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim, said the approach recognised that the well-being of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants and the wider environment were closely linked and interdependent.

"The approach aims to design and implement programmes, policies, legislations and research in which multiple sectors communicate and work together to achieve better public health outcomes.

"In 2004 during the avian influenza outbreak, there was a conference in Manhattan New York organised by the Wildlife Conservation Society and they had about 12 principles which clearly showed that there is no one sector of society that has enough knowledge and resources to prevent the emergence or resurgence of a disease in today's globalised world," he said.

He emphasised that there was evidence that clearly showed that the One Health approach rested in the ability of the community to detect, respond and prevent disease threats and that it played a significant role in preparing for future crisis.

So why does Africa need One Health?

Africa's diverse ecosystems, rapid urbanisation, and close interactions between humans and animals create ideal conditions for zoonotic diseases to emerge and spread.

Many African countries struggle with underfunded and understaffed health systems, making it difficult to detect, respond to, and control outbreaks.

To top it off, climate change is altering ecosystems and increasing the risk of zoonotic disease transmission.

Hence One Health, which allows for monitoring of both human and animal populations, nations can identify potential outbreaks early, leading to rapid and effective response.

Addressing the root causes of zoonotic diseases, such as deforestation, wildlife trade and poor sanitation can also prevent future outbreaks.

One Health promotes collaboration and knowledge-sharing between sectors, leading to stronger and more resilient health systems.

Challenges and opportunities

Implementing One Health in Africa has its own challenges, which include limited resources, lack of coordination, and insufficient capacity.

However, there are also significant opportunities.

Increased international cooperation, investment in research and training, and strengthened partnerships between governments, NGOs, and communities can help overcome these challenges.

On Sunday, the world observed the eighth annual One Health Day with calls on world leaders to increase political commitment and action to invest in the "One Health" approach to prevent and tackle common threats affecting the health and well-being of humans, animals, plants and environment.

WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said a One Health approach made public health sense, economic sense and common sense.

"It is obvious that we can only protect and promote the health of humans by protecting and promoting the health of animals, and the planet on which all life depends. We welcome the increasing political consensus on One Health globally. We are committed to supporting countries to translate the One Health concept into action that makes a difference," he said.

Zimbabwe on its part recently convened an inception meeting for the development of its national One Health strategic plan.

Led by the public health advisor for the Office of the President and Cabinet, the meeting brought together key stakeholders from human, animal, plant and environment sectors to chart a course for a more integrated and comprehensive approach to health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One Health initiatives in Zimbabwe are being supported by the WHO, which is providing technical guidance and resources.

The country with support from the Fleming Fund and Multi-Partner Trust Fund, has invested in strengthening its laboratory infrastructure, renovating 14 laboratories to enhance diagnostic capabilities and surveillance.

The rising threat of zoonotic diseases demands a bold and innovative approach.

One Health offers a powerful framework for Africa to address this challenge. By embracing this approach, the continent can protect its people, safeguard its economies, and build a healthier future for all.

But individual countries cannot walk the path alone.

According to President Mnangagwa, it will take the whole of Africa to act on all climate related challenges.

"Whilst we call for global action, international cooperation, financial support as well as the growing realisation of Africa to work towards inclusive and sustainable development, unite us to act now. The concrete manifestation of the deeply rooted Pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, progress and collective prosperity must see us as the African Continent playing our part in confronting and reversing climate change. We cannot, and must not, wait for others to lead. Through such pivotal platforms, let us commit to concrete action, exchange innovative ideas and technologies as well as share experiences. The 'right to protect our citizenry' can never be delegated," he said.