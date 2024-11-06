Zimbabwe: Dembare Eye Chibuku Glory

Giants Dynamos say the remaining three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches will be used as preparation for the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Dynamos face Ngezi Platinum on the final day of the domestic season, at Rufaro on November 30.

The Glamour Boys, for the 10th year running finished without winning the league title, which now looks set to go to new boys Simba Bhora.

Just like the previous season, DeMbare's only hope for silverware is on winning the Chibuku Super Cup, which comes with the ticket to represent the nation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dynamos landed on seventh position after dismissing title contenders FC Platinum 2-0 with a brilliant attacking game last Sunday.

A top four finish is still possible though, epending on how they fare in the last four games against ZPC Kariba, Manica Diamonds, GreenFuel and the outstanding clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

"Obviously we need to finish in a respectable position," said DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe.

"Position number nine is not good for Dynamos, so we will push try and make sure that we are in the top four.

"We need to go up as far as possible. But at the end of the day, you know what the real bonanza is - the Chibuku Super Cup - which we must work towards winning.

"Otherwise, all these games we are just running the wooden spoon race. So, Chibuku Super Cup is our ultimate objective," said Chigowe.

DeMbare will face Ngezi Platinum Stars in the final, in a remake of last year's duel, which DeMbare won 2-0 at Baobab.

While DeMbare are now looking at a top four finish, Simba Bhora could wrap up the title race as early as tomorrow if they manage just a point in the midweek fixture against relegated Arenel Movers away at Luveve.

Simba Bhora took their tally to 63 points following their 2-1 win over CAPS United at Wadzanai on Saturday. The win heaped pressure on title rivals FC Platinum who crumbled in spectacular fashion the following day at Rufaro.

The platinum minders have 54 points, seven ahead of third laced Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have a game in hand.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza told journalists after the loss to DeMbare, which effectively ended their hopes in this year's title race, it was high time the elephant in the room was addressed as he claimed he was deprived of two of his key players because of national team duty.

Mapeza joined fellow Premiership coaches Lloyd Chitembwe and Jairos Tapera, who recently criticised ZIFA for the arbitrary call-up of their players for the CHAN qualifier against Eswatini.

Mapeza argued the platinum miners were disadvantaged by the absence of Brian Banda and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya who were with the Warriors for the CHAN preliminary round qualifier against Eswatini, which Zimbabwe lost 0-4 on aggregate.

He also felt his team should have been made to play at the same time with Simba Bhora, with whom they were pitted in a two-horse race for the 2024 Castle lager Premiership gong.

But after losing 2-0 to Dynamos, a day after Simba Bhora had extended their lead to nine points at the top, FC Platinum's chase effectively suffered its demise as the season approaches its business end with three games to go.

Just as CAPS United gaffer Chitembwe had complained about the absence of his captain Murwira and Tapera on missing Thubelihle Jubani in Manica Diamonds' Chibuku Super Cup semi-final defeat to Dynamos, Mapeza said Sunday's result against the same team could have been different had ZIFA released his players as per his request ahead of the trip to Rufaro.

"I think Lloyd (Chitembwe) spoke about it but some people end up saying maybe us former footballers are so full of ourselves. But these are just issue that needs to be addressed," said Mapeza.

"For me as a coach I needed those players to be available. We spoke with the guys at the national team that may have Brian in the first game against Eswatini but for the game against Dynamos we need him."

He said DeMbare were allowed to use Emmanuel Jalai and Martin Mapisa for the Chibuku Super Cup

"Dynamos had their players which they needed in the Chibuku Super Cup (semi-final against Manica Diamonds) because they wanted to go to the final.

"We also wanted Brian for this game against Dynamos because we missed him. We went to Hwange Brain was not there and for this game he was not there again.

"I am a coach, and I know the quality of these players. I don't want to create issues with anybody, I don't want to create issues with ZIFA but people just need to understand each other.

"We are now in the final stretch of the season. If Simba Bhora are going to play on Saturday, let us also play on Saturday. "