Zimbabwe: Nation Mourns Gallant Freedom Fighter Chirinda

The nation is grieving following the untimely demise of Cde Jaison Chirinda last week.

Cde Chirinda, a stalwart and decorated cadre of the liberation struggle died on October 27.

The former freedom fighter of the liberation struggle succumbed to diabetes at CDM Diabetic Centre in Harare.

He was 82.

In the late National Hero, the nation lost a loyal, persistent, consistent, brave and disciplined veteran freedom fighter, who sacrificed his youth for the liberation of the motherland, Zimbabwe.

His character and personality were an embodiment of humility, sacrifice, patriotism, discipline and selfless leadership.

Cde Chirinda stands among the luminaries from whom the young generation must emulate his character traits.

President Mnangagwa expressed his condolences to the Chirinda family over the demise of the National Hero.

"On behalf of the Nation, the Government of Zimbabwe, our revolutionary mass party, ZANU PF, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I once again express my deep and heartfelt condolences to the Chirinda Family over this loss. Our prayers and sympathies are with you during this trying and difficult period," said President Mnangagwa in his condolence message.

Early life

Cde Jaison Chirinda whose nom de guerre was William Chezhira Chakaipa was born on September 1, 1942 in Shamva, Goora in Mashonaland Central Province to Dzumbunu Chirinda and Jerina Chirinda.

He was born in a family of seven children namely; Elizabeth, Adam, Evaristo, Rebecca, Sekesai and Raymond.

In 1950, he enrolled for primary education at Goora Primary School in Shamva District. Upon completion of primary education, young Jaison went to Zambia on the invitation of his elder sister Mai Dzamba.

He then enrolled for secondary education at Chifombo Secondary School in Ndola.

Pre-independence life

Cde Chirinda was conscious of how blacks were being brutalised, disposed of their land and impoverished by the racist white settler colonial regime.

In 1965, Cde Chirinda joined the liberation struggle in Zambia. He was selected to undergo military training in Tanzania at Three Leaves Brigade. His military acumenship saw him being selected to go to China, Ghana, Tanzania, Russia and Egypt for further military training.

Upon completion of training, Cde Chirinda went back to Zambia awaiting deployment.

He led one of the two groups deployed in Sinoia (Chinhoyi) to fight the Rhodesian Forces.

The other group was led by Cde Christopher Chatambudza and this is the celebrated legendary group of seven Heroes who engaged the Rhodesian Front in one of the fiercest battles ever recorded in modern history.

These acts of bravery set the stage for the commencement of the Second Chimurenga that led to Zimbabwe's Independence in 1980.

Cde Chirinda's group of eight had among them the late ZANLA Commander Cde Josiah Magama Tongogara who when the battle commenced had returned to Zambia on another mission.

His quest to see a free and independent Zimbabwe resulted in his arrest by the Rhodesian Forces.

Cde Chirinda was unfortunately arrested after the Chinhoyi encounters and was initially sentenced to death.

The death penalty was later commuted to life imprisonment. He served in prison together with the renowned revolutionaries like His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, Cdes Victor Mlambo, Lloyd Gundu, William Ndangana, Herbert Samba, Dzangase Dube and Benjamin at Harare Prison.

He was later transferred to Khami in Bulawayo until his release in 1980.

Post-independence

At Independence, Cde Chirinda was employed as a police patrol officer before joining the Ministry of Information, Post and Telecommunications.

In 1997, he joined the National Railways of Zimbabwe. From 2003 until his retirement, he was employed at the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Cde Chirinda remained a dedicated ZANU PF party cadre and worked with other War Veterans in Mashonaland Central Province. As a senior war veteran and politician, Cde Chirinda would always encourage unity, political maturity and national cohesion to fellow Comrades.

Hero status

Following the demise of Cde Jaison Chirinda, the Politburo, led by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, unanimously accorded him National Hero Status in recognition of his immense contribution to the liberation struggle, unification and development of post-Independent Zimbabwe.

Cde Jaison William Chezhira Chakaipa Chirinda is survived by wife Monica Chirinda (nee Muchenje), six children namely; Shungu, Gladmore, Ignatius, Jerina, Letwin, Reason and 19 grandchildren. - Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.