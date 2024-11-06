Mozambique's Dark Hour - - Repression, Digital Isolation and the Struggle for Freedom

5 November 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Adriano Nuvunga

For more than a week, internet access in Mozambique has been restricted, throttled by authorities in a desperate bid to silence protests that have swept the nation.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min What began as a demand for electoral justice has evolved into something far deeper. This movement is a cry against the erosion of life's basic dignity, the plague of corruption and the growth of criminal networks that have turned Mozambique into a drug-trafficking crossroads, enriching an elite tied to the ruling party, Frelimo.

These protesters--young, determined, and undeterred--are asking for the right to build a life with opportunity, to find work, to imagine a future. They are standing against the exploitation of Mozambique's natural wealth, which benefits a small privileged circle while leaving the majority in poverty. Yet, their voices are being muted, as access to the internet--their primary tool for organising and speaking out--is systematically cut.

Three telecom operators--Vodacom, TMcel, and Movitel--are executing these digital blackouts. Vodacom, a subsidiary of the global giant Vodafone, and Movitel, a company with Vietnamese ties and links to Frelimo, are among those denying millions of Mozambicans their connection to the world.

The shutdown is more than just a barrier to communication; it is a form of digital apartheid, disproportionately affecting impoverished, marginalised communities where resistance to the Frelimo regime is strongest....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.