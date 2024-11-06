Mozambique: Council Willing to Mediate in Cabo Delgado

4 November 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Islamic Council of Mozambique (Cislamo) on Saturday expressed its willingness to mediate between the Mozambican government and the jihadist terrorists who have been active in the northern province of Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

It is estimated that the terrorist attacks have resulted in over 4,000 deaths, and have displaced well over a million people from their homes.

Speaking at the end of a two day event on the theme of "Islam: Religion of Peace, Modernisation and Development', Mussa Suefe, spokesperson of the International Conference held by the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) stressed that "as long as we know the faces of the terrorists who operate in Cabo Delgado, the Islamic Council of Mozambique is willing to mediate'.

"We don't know the face of the terrorists, but we can mediate and bring people to a dialogue, to guarantee an effective peace', said Suefe, cited by the independent daily "O PAIS".

He stressed that everything is being done so that moslems in Mozambique "act in a moderate way, since Islam is a religion of peace'.

Asked to comment on the demonstrations called by independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who claims he won the presidential election held on 9 October. Suefe urged participants in Mondlane's marches to avoid acts of vandalism and violence.

"Demonstrating, claiming or protesting for your rights is something normal', said Suefe. But the demonstrations should be under the control of the defence and security forces "to avoid what happened recently'.

He was referring to clashes between police and demonstrators, in which the police had used tear gas, rubber bullets and even live ammunition against unarmed protestors.

The Conference ended with a declaration to set up an Islamic bloc within the CPLP, which could act in a united way for the preservation of peace.

