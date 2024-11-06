South Africa: Cosatu Condemns Apartheid Flags At Bela Protest

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) notes the unfortunate march by the Democratic Alliance (DA), AfriForum and Solidariteit against the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act.

Whilst COSATU acknowledges every citizen's constitutional right to protest, we strongly condemn the individuals in the crowd who saw the march as an opportunity to display old apartheid era flags. The Federation calls on the Human Rights Commission to launch an investigation and hold the responsible individuals accountable particularly as the DA, AfriForum and Solidariteit have been adamant that their protest against the BELA Act is not about race.

That said, COSATU wonders why these organisations have found it necessary to create a storm in the teacup about clauses 4 and 5 of the Act. As it stands, the BELA Act provides school governing bodies with the power to draft their school's admissions and language policies. However, the head of the provincial education department has final approval to ensure the policies are not subject to abuse. We have witnessed far too many children chased out of school because they wore their hair in dreadlocks or had hair extensions put in.

The BELA Act affirms all mother-tongue languages and as well as affords rooms for inclusivity and diversity. Implementation of the BELA Act in its entirety will not spell the end of Afrikaans. In fact, affording space for dual medium instruction where necessary will ensure that 80% of South African society is not discriminated against.

COSATU supports its affiliate, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)'s demand for the implementation of the BELA Act in its current form. The Federation calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to promulgate the Act immediately as it contains several progressive and long-overdue provisions, including:

Establishing Grade R as a required part of schooling for all learners. This will help lay a stronger foundation for learners entering Grade 1.

Strengthening provisions requiring learners to attend school and holding parents accountable for their children's attendance.

Recognition of South African Sign Language as a language of instruction and learning.

Strengthening rules prohibiting drugs, alcohol and weapons from schools and empowering schools to search for and confiscate such items as needed.

Banning corporal punishment and initiation practices from schools.

Centralised procurement of key materials, e.g. textbooks, which can help save costs and reduce corruption.

Making it easier for single parents to register their children at school when their ex-partners are absent.

Measures to ensure financial accountability and prohibit officials from doing business with schools.