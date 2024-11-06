Africa: Seychelles' President to Receive Africa Freedom Prize

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF Africa) announced recently that Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan will receive this year's Africa Freedom Prize in a ceremony that will take place on November 6 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hosted in partnership with the African Leadership Academy (ALA), the award ceremony recognises exceptional contributions to liberal civil society in Africa.

The theme, "Intergenerational Co-leadership and the Future of Freedom in Africa," underscores the importance of young leaders shaping the continent's future alongside established leaders. It will celebrate liberalism, democratic governance, and freedom on the African continent.

According to a communique from State House on Monday, Ramkalawan is being honoured for his exemplary leadership in advancing democracy and freedom, aligning with the Foundation's core values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law across Africa.

Ramkalawan will travel to South Africa to accept the award and engage in these dialogues.

The event will place a strong emphasis on intergenerational co-leadership, focusing on the collaboration between established and emerging leaders to secure a democratic and prosperous future for Africa. It will encourage meaningful dialogue on how generations can work together to address the continent's most pressing challenges.