Uganda: I Was Quoted Out of Context - Among Vows Not to Apologize to Buganda

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has stated that she will not apologize to Buganda over alleged discriminatory comments about the National Coffee Amendment Bill, 2024.

Among expressed her stance on Wednesday during a heated discussion about the Coffee Bill.

Recently, there has been a widely circulated video reportedly suggesting that the Speaker made comments about "defeating Buganda" in connection with the controversial Coffee Amendment Bill.

In response to the video, the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, accused the Speaker on Wednesday of making remarks that appeared to be biased against the people of Buganda.

"We did see you make remarks that seem to prejudice a particular tribe, what we did see you say, let make sure these Baganda don't get the matters. As we have said, this isn't a matter of Buganda, coffee is grown in different parts of the country," he said.

Ssenyonyi expressed his disappointment regarding the Speaker's supposed comments, further questioning whether the Government is specifically targeting Buganda with the Coffee Bill.

"I was very disappointed to see my leader, my Speaker make those remarks, as if, this is a battle against Buganda. Maybe Government needs to clarify, in bringing this Bill, are you targeting Buganda and Baganda?. I don't know," he said.

Furthermore, Ssenyonyi had requested that the Speaker step aside from reviewing the National Coffee Bill, citing a conflict of interest.

In response, Among refused to comply with Ssenyonyi's request, arguing that the rule regarding conflict of interest applies only to Members of Parliament, not to the Presiding Officer.

"We must note that Rule 94 on conflict of interest refers to a Member and not the Speaker or the Presiding Officer. By whatever name called, a Member is defined under Rule 2 of the Rules of Procedure, as a Member of Parliament. A Speaker, on the other hand is independently defined as the Speaker of Parliament and includes the Deputy Speaker. It is imperative to note that by command of Rule 77, the Speaker shall not be part of the debate, but may give guidance to the House, on the matter before the House," Among said.

"In the circumstance therefore, the cited Rule is therefore inapplicable. I am not conflicted in any way. He (Ssenyonyi) cited a wrong Rule, I don't vote and I don't debate," she added.

She argued that her words were taken out of context and further challenged the Leader of the Opposition to provide documentary evidence that would prove she made discriminatory comments.

"From the onset, I wish to state that I was quoted out of context. In any event, this House is a House of record, and being the custodian of the Rules of procedure and being the House of Record," Among said.

She added, "..and if anybody feels that I mentioned what the Leader of Opposition mentioned, I want to urge that Member, to bring documentary evidence and lay on table and once it is true that I said what he said, then, I will be able to apologize to this country and the persons who were affected. But before that is done, because it isn't true, I will not do it."