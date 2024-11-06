Uganda: Bobi, Besigye Using Fake 'Starving Students' Narrative for Political Goals - Kyambogo VC

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka has dismissed as false allegations by opposition figures Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and Dr. Kiiza Besigye, claiming that government-sponsored students are starving.

Recently, there have been widespread rumours suggesting that some students from public universities; Makerere and Kyambogo are going hungry and some are being forced to beg for help due to the government's failure to disburse their allowances.

On Tuesday, Kyagulanyi, the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had provided food assistance to students he claimed were starving.

"They told us how they have been starving, unable to concentrate on their studies! Many students have been forced into prostitution in order to afford life! Other students have been forced to resort to begging in Banda, Wandegeya and other places.." Kyagulanyi posted.

Similarly, on Monday, Dr. Besigye used X to address the alleged starvation claims following reports of a student's death from suspected hunger.

"it's horrifying that one of the government-sponsored students, who have not received any allowances for 3 months, has died- of (suspected) hunger! These students have been crying for help for a long time - shame on us! This happened at a time "President" M7 was conducting MPs around his numerous herds of cattle in his Kisozi ranch! How can any "leader" be so insensitive to the suffering of others?" Besigye posted.

Prof Katunguka responds

On Wednesday, Katunguka dismissed the claims made by Bobi Wine and Dr Besigye regarding government-sponsored students at Kyambogo starving as false and unfounded.

"My attention has been drawn to posts by Dr Kiiza Besigye and Bobbi Wine alleging that Government sponsored students in Kyambogo are starving and begging in Banda. I want to inform the public that these are blatant lies," he posted on X.

The Vice Chancellor also clarified that all allowances for government-sponsored students have been disbursed and accused the two opposition leaders of exploiting the situation for their political advantage.

"All Government students have been paid all their allowances due to them. It is very unfortunate that these political leaders and their fake media outlets have chosen the path of propaganda and misinformation to achieve their own goals." he noted.