Uganda: Journalists Boycott Parliament Coverage After Detention By Security

At a press conference, UPPA president Sam Ibanda Mugabi strongly criticised the decision, underscoring the importance of independent media coverage free from interference.

Journalists covering parliamentary proceedings under the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) have launched an indefinite boycott of parliamentary business following a disturbing incident where security personnel confined them in a conference hall.

This unprecedented protest highlights growing concerns over press freedom and the safety of journalists working within Uganda's legislature.

The incident occurred during today's sitting when Members of Parliament were involved in a physical altercation in the parliamentary chambers.

In response, security officers escorted all journalists out of the gallery and locked them in Conference Hall B, preventing them from leaving.

This action was swiftly condemned by the journalists, who viewed it as a blatant violation of their rights to report freely on parliamentary matters.

At a press conference, UPPA president Sam Ibanda Mugabi strongly criticised the decision, underscoring the importance of independent media coverage free from interference.

"We are here to serve the public by reporting objectively on parliamentary matters. As media, we are not here to be pro-government or pro-opposition," Mugabi emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a result of the incident, UPPA members have collectively decided to suspend all coverage of parliamentary proceedings until they have secured a formal meeting with parliament's leadership.

They are demanding guarantees of safety and respect for journalists as they perform their duties. According to Mugabi, today's events represent a severe infringement on press freedoms.

"Journalists were thrown out of the gallery and confined by unknown security personnel," Mugabi stated.

"We condemn this action in the strongest terms. From now on, we will not cover any parliamentary business until UPPA has engaged with the parliamentary leadership and received assurances regarding our safety."

The boycott marks a strong stance by UPPA in defense of journalistic integrity and press freedom, as members await further dialogue with parliamentary authorities.

This latest development casts a spotlight on the ongoing challenges faced by Ugandan journalists reporting on political matters, with press freedom advocates closely monitoring how parliament responds to UPPA's demands.