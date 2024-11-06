Uganda: Breaking Barriers - a Tale of Two Schools Empowering Learners With Disabilities to Conquer Ple

As candidates started PLE on Wednesday, the Nile Post followed up with several learners with disabilities to their document their challenges and the opportunites UNEB has availed to facilitate their completion of the exams

Three pupils with visual impairments were among the 102 candidates sitting the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at St Helens Primary School in Mbarara this year.

For these students, reaching this point has been marked by unique challenges that their peers may never face.

Macklean Ayebare, the headteacher of St Helens Primary School, highlighted the difficulties they encounter, noting, "We receive these children when they are already older. Parents struggle to find schools that can accommodate their needs, so some only start Primary One at age 12."

The delayed start and frequent class repetitions mean many of these learners complete Primary Seven certificate much later than the usual age bracket.

Despite these setbacks, Ms Ayebare commended the dedication of both the learners and their teachers.

"They have been prepared very well, and our teachers are trained to support them," she said.

"However, resources for these students are costly, especially Braille machines and paper."

PLE candidates at Helens Primary School in Mbarara Preparing visually-impaired students for exams is financially demanding.

Ms Ayebare explained, "A single Braille machine costs around Shs4 million, and Braille paper is also very expensive."

Although St Helens is government-aided, the school struggles to cover these expenses, making it challenging to provide continuous support.

This has not stopped the school from prioritising inclusivity, but Ms Ayebare hopes for additional funding to create a conducive learning environment for all.

Here, visually-impaired candidates like 17-year-old Queen Elizabeth Atuhaire have found optimism despite the challenges.

"I've worked hard for this, and I'm feeling positive after my first Mathematics paper," Atuhaire told the Nile Post with a smile, proud to be writing the exams after years of preparation and dedicated support from her teachers.

Queen Salima Mirembe and Abel Atuzarirwe, also visually-impaired, shared the financial struggles associated with their learning materials.

"The machines were easy to use, but the materials are costly," Abel remarked.

Over at Tukore Invalids Primary School, which serves learners with hearing impairments, autism, and dyslexia, 10 were among the 200 PLE candidates.

Teacher Bruno Mujurizi emphasized the efforts made to accommodate these students during exams.

"Our two hearing-impaired students, Daniel Togaya and Gloria Natukunda have sign language interpreters to help them understand the questions," he said, explaining how these adjustments enable all students to sit their exams fairly.

For students with dyslexia, they are provided an additional 45 minutes to complete each exam.

Mr Mujurizi noted that while students with dyslexia are capable of writing independently, the extra time is crucial due to their slower reading and processing speeds.

"These accommodations allow them to feel more confident and capable," he said.

These students' journeys to reach the PLE underscore the strength of their determination, as well as the importance of continued support for inclusive education across Uganda.

The Uganda National Examinations Board has added PWDs aides the examinations across all levels of education to boost inclusion among candidates who need to be assisted.

After Mathematics and Social Science/Religious Education on Wednesday, candidates complete PLE tomorrow writing Integrated Science in the morning and English in the afternoon.