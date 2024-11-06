South Sudan: Kenyan President Reaffirms Commitment to South Sudan Peace During Juba Visit

6 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

Kenyan President William Ruto arrived in Juba today to hold discussions with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit as part of ongoing efforts to foster peace, stability, and development in South Sudan.

The high-level talks center on advancing the Tumaini Initiative, a peace process aimed at addressing long-standing conflicts in South Sudan and establishing a stable environment for its citizens.

In a statement shared on his official X account, President Ruto underscored Kenya's dedication to supporting South Sudan, saying, "Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to work hand-in-hand with South Sudan to fulfil the promise of lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for the nation and its people."

His visit highlights Kenya's significant role as a regional ally and peace advocate, with Nairobi playing a key part in mediation efforts within the East African Community (EAC) and the broader African Union framework.

The Tumaini Initiative, launched earlier this year, is designed to build a roadmap for peace, focusing on disarmament, political inclusivity, and reconciliation among rival factions.

President Ruto's trip is expected to strengthen Kenya's support for South Sudan's transitional government and encourage neighbouring nations to collaborate in regional peace efforts.

Kenya has long been involved in peace building in South Sudan, hosting peace talks and mediating disputes over the years.

Today's meeting reflects the shared commitment between the two nations and signals a renewed push towards a stable South Sudan.

Political analysts see this as an opportunity to build on recent peace accords, offering hope for a more prosperous and peaceful future in the region.

