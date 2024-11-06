Uganda: Tororo Police Search for Headteacher Over Ple Registration Scam

The headteacher, Jacob Orendi of St. Kizito Okwire Primary School in Nagongera Subcounty, reportedly collected the money from Michael Alenya to register his daughter, Marion Angwena, for the crucial exams.

Police in Tororo District are searching for a primary school headteacher accused of defrauding a parent of Shs100,000, which was intended for the registration of a Primary Seven candidate for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

The headteacher, Jacob Orendi of St. Kizito Okwire Primary School in Nagongera Subcounty, reportedly collected the money from Michael Alenya to register his daughter, Marion Angwena, for the crucial exams.

According to Alenya's complaint, the payment was made during the second term of this academic year.

Following the payment, his daughter completed the registration forms and was issued an index number (010915/030) for the PLE.

However, on the first day of the exams, Angwena discovered that her index number had already been assigned to another candidate, Centurio Oboth, causing confusion and distress.

Alenya's family immediately reported the issue to local police. Officer in Charge of Okwire Police Post, Charles Wanuti, responded quickly and arrived at the school to investigate.

A review of the official candidate list revealed that Angwena's name was not listed, and Orendi, the headteacher, was nowhere to be found.

Despite several attempts to contact Orendi, he reportedly avoided police calls, citing poor network coverage.

At press time, Alenya and his daughter remained at the police post, seeking assistance and expressing concern over the future of Angwena's education.

"I have invested so much in my daughter's education, and the thought of her missing these exams is heartbreaking," Alenya said.

The local community has voiced anger over the incident, demanding accountability from Orendi. Residents expressed concerns that the girl's academic future and mental well-being had been compromised, with some fearing that the setback could lead to early marriage.

Tororo District has registered 8,488 candidates for this year's PLE, and authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the matter. They have vowed to hold those responsible accountable for the incident.