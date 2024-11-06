Uganda: Pistol Concealed in Passenger Baggage Intercepted At Entebbe Airport

John Bosco Twesigye, URA's NII In-Charge at Entebbe, confirmed that the firearm was found in the luggage of a passenger who had arrived from Nairobi aboard Kenya Airways on Sunday, November 3, shortly after 8pm.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has intercepted a concealed pistol in a passenger's baggage at Entebbe International Airport, underscoring the agency's strengthened security protocols at the country's entry points.

The firearm was detected through the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) system during routine screening.

John Bosco Twesigye, URA's NII In-Charge at Entebbe, confirmed that the firearm was found in the luggage of a passenger who had arrived from Nairobi aboard Kenya Airways on Sunday, November 3, shortly after 8pm.

"During routine customs screening, X-ray analysis revealed two bags containing an air pistol (Blow P29) and 50 rounds of ammunition," Twesigye said.

The passenger, who lacked the necessary documentation for possessing a firearm, was immediately handed over to aviation police for further investigation.

The identity of the passenger was not released to the media.

Twesigye reiterated that firearms, ammunition, and military equipment are strictly regulated in Uganda and must receive prior clearance from Uganda Police before importation.

This interception follows an earlier incident earlier this year when URA's NII technology detected ammunition on two individuals attempting to cross into Uganda from South Sudan at the Elegu border post.

These cases highlight the vital role of URA's advanced technology in identifying and preventing the smuggling of illegal items into the country.

The NII system, which uses cutting-edge X-ray scanners, allows for the thorough screening of large cargo volumes without physical inspection, thus enhancing efficiency and the detection of concealed threats.

Additionally, the system is equipped with Radiation Portal Monitors, providing an extra layer of security to combat illicit radiation sources.

These advancements in security measures reinforce the importance of technology in strengthening URA's capacity to protect Uganda's borders and safeguard national security against emerging threats.