South Africa: An Investigation Is Underway After a Business Robbery, Three Zimbabwean Nationals Shot, One Succumbed to Injuries

press release

NELSPRUIT — An investigation is underway following a business robbery at Elukwatini in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 06 November 2024 at about 01h30 am.

Members of the SAPS from Elukwatini in collaboration with a private security company responded to the robbery incident and in the process the three suspects, Zimbabwean nationals were reportedly shot, a matter which is subject to an investigation by IPID, one succumbed to injuries whilst two others sustained some injuries.

According to a report, members received information about the business robbery in progress in one of the local filling stations at Nhlazatshe Crossings.

Upon the arrival of the law enforcement agencies at the scene, they got further information that the suspects had already committed the robbery where they took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes as well as some betting vouchers then fled the scene.

As a result, an intelligent driven operation was immediately instituted which led Police and their counterparts from security industry to a rented room. It was in this place where the three were cornered, and we are informed that they were still counting the cash believed to have been stolen during the said business robbery.

The law enforcers reportedly entered the premises and ordered the suspects to open the door.

It is said that, instead of complying to the instruction, the suspects fired some shots from inside the room and Police had no option but to fire back whilst penetrating the room.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was during this time when the three suspects were found inside the room with gunshot wounds. Some of the items that were retrieved from the secondary scene (the room) include an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a firearm.

Part of the investigation regarding this incident, include sourcing information with regard to the identity of the deceased person who died on arrival in hospital meanwhile the other two suspects were apprehended and are currently receiving medical treatment under Police guard.

The two are expected to appear at the Elukwatini Magistrate's Court soon.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will conduct their investigation as members of the SAPS were involved in the shooting incident so that there is transparency and fairness with regard to understanding what had really transpired pertaining to this incident.

In December 2021 the former Station Commander of Elukwatini SAPS, Colonel Beauty Marivate, was fatally shot by suspects as she responded to a business robbery in the area.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has since commended the speedy reaction of the law enforcement agencies as well as the arrest of the suspects. "We had indicated that the 2024/2025 Safer Festive Season Operation has begun and the Police, together with all enforcement agencies, will work hard to prevent, fight, and investigate crime. It is evident that our formidable team is ready to face any challenges in the province. We will never allow criminals to do as they wish. If anyone dare to attack them our members will not fold their arms with the tools of trade in their hands. Members know the drill, " said the General.