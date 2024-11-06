African Development Bank Champions Nature-Based Solutions for Sub-Saharan Africa At COP16 Biodiversity Conference

announcement

The African Development Bank outlined a strong case for accelerating Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for Climate Resilience in Sub-Saharan Africa during a side event at the recently concluded COP16 Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia.

The side event brought together key stakeholders and partners to discuss and promote the adoption of Nature-Based Solutions, including biodiversity conservation, to bolster climate resilience in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Nature-based Solutions offer a cost-effective means to enhance the resilience and adaptation of communities and key ecosystems to climate risks, providing numerous co-benefits for both people and nature," said Innocent Onah, Chief Natural Resources Officer at the African Development Bank. He emphasized that these solutions can improve infrastructure performance while offering low-carbon alternatives essential for economic growth and sustainable development

Al-Hamndou Dorsouma, Manager of the Climate Change and Green Growth Department at the African Development Bank, highlighted the situation's urgency, pointing out significant funding gaps.

"Sub-Saharan Africa currently receives only a fraction of the annual $190 billion needed for adaptation by 2030," Dorsouma noted, emphasizing the crucial role of strategic partnerships in leveraging Africa's natural resources sustainably for economic transformation.

Crystal Davis, Global Director of the Food, Land & Water Program at the World Resources Institute, shared positive findings from recent research.

"We reviewed nearly 300 NbS projects with climate-resilience objectives in Sub-Saharan Africa over the past decade. What we found is a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise on how to implement successful NbS projects. We know how to do it and how to be successful; we just need to do it faster and in more places," Davis remarked.

She commended multilateral development banks for a catalytic role in incentivizing the financing and implementation of NbS projects in partnership with countries.

The event also highlighted several ongoing initiatives to promote the adoption of NbS. The African Development Bank, in collaboration with partners, is conducting a comprehensive analysis of NbS for climate resilience in Sub-Saharan Africa. This study identified three main types of projects: green-gray, green, and small-scale.

The discussions also addressed practical challenges, including limited understanding of NbS potential, lack of investment-ready projects, and regulatory hurdles. Participants explored solutions for accelerating investments in NbS implementation, particularly in infrastructure, and integrating these approaches into broader climate resilience strategies.

Caroline Vexler, Principal, Nature Finance and Policy at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), echoed a shared optimism, referencing an audience poll. "Optimism remains high. Eighty-six percent of respondents in our audience poll thought it was 'somewhat' or 'very' likely that their organization would increase investment in adopting NbS in the next few years. At EBRD we share that enthusiasm, and we are excited to build on our first NbS transaction to identify more opportunities with our clients."

Participants also explored how the African Development Bank and its partners can support African nations with technical and financial assistance and policy guidance to foster ecotourism as a viable, inclusive, and community-benefiting sector.

The event concluded with a unified call for increased collaboration among governments, private sector entities, and development partners to strengthen Africa's position in the global NbS market and harness its biodiversity for sustainable development.