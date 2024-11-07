Zimbabwe: Pathisa Nyathi - Writer, Culturalist, Historian, Activist and Politician

Veteran author, historian and cultural activist, Mr Pathisa Nyathi, has been described by many from the political, educational, religious and artistic sectors as a doyen and fountain of wisdom who lived to tell the true story of Zimbabwe in various forms.

Mr Nyathi (73) passed away at a private hospital in Bulawayo on Saturday after a long battle with diabetes.

He was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery yesterday.

His death marked the loss of a prominent figure not only in Zimbabwean literature and history, but also in religious and political spheres.

Politically, Mr Nyathi's insightful writings and historical analyses provided critical commentary on Zimbabwe's political landscape, shaping public discourse and influencing political thought.

His work challenged conventional narratives and offered alternative perspectives on key historical events and contemporary political issues, making him a respected voice in Zimbabwean politics.

In recognition of his contributions to Zimbabwe's historical discourse, President Mnangagwa granted him a State-assisted funeral.

President Mnangagwa described Mr Nyathi as an accomplished writer who dedicated his life to correcting distorted narratives about the country's past and his commitment to rewriting Zimbabwe's history has been recognised throughout the country.

President Mnangagwa recalled how earlier in the year, he tasked Mr Nyathi and Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Reverend Paul Damasane, with documenting the heroic Pupu Battle of National Resistance against British colonialism, as well as the final journey of the last Ndebele King, Lobengula, who fled after the fall of the kingdom in 1893.

"The result of that assignment, which took them to the neighbouring Republic of Zambia, was a detailed written account of events of that tragic, yet heroic episode from our history, which the late Cde Pathisa Nyathi vividly and animatedly recounted at Pupu on the occasion of its National Commemoration," said President Mnangagwa.

"I personally felt very proud and overwhelmed by the sheer fervency of his commitment to the reconstruction of our National Heritage, which he felt had been assaulted and injured by countless colonial narratives.

"I even urged him to embark on more such projects so the huge lacuna in our sparsely documented and vastly distorted past could be plugged," said the President.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe, as well as other countries, were all richer because of the late Mr Nyathi's efforts, even in mourning.

"In between research into our long past, the late Nyathi documented biographical snippets of veterans of the Second Chimurenga, thus enriching narratives on our Liberation Struggle," he said.

It is clear from President Mnangagwa's lament that while Mr Nyathi was primarily known for his scholarly work, his writings often delved into the political landscape of Zimbabwe, shaping public discourse and influencing political thought.

His works provided critical perspectives on colonial legacies, the liberation struggle, and post-independence challenges.

Through his writings, Mr Nyathi not only shaped political thought, but also inspired generations of scholars and activists to engage with the pressing issues facing their nation.

There is no doubt that by providing a historical context and critical analysis of current events, Mr Nyathi's writings empowered citizens to engage in informed political discourse and hold leaders accountable.

Among his notable published books on political perspectives include: In search for Freedom-Masotsha Ndlovu, The Life and Times of Joshua Nkomo and In Search of Freedom-George Silundika.

These books delve into the lives and struggles of key figures in Zimbabwe's history, offering valuable insights into the country's political evolution.

To preserve the rich history that Nyathi articulated so well in the more than 70 publications that he authored, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart also called on the Bulawayo councillors to make sure that every council-owned library has a "Pathisa Nyathi Corner" where his literature will be easily accessible for generations to come.

Social commentator, Dr Luyanduhlobo Makwati, said Mr Nyathi's work shed light on the marginalised voices and experiences, giving them a platform to be heard.

By amplifying these marginalised voices, Dr Makwati said Mr Nyathi contributed to a more inclusive and equitable political discourse in Zimbabwe.

"Through his efforts, he helped to foster a sense of national pride and unity, emphasising the importance of cultural diversity," Dr Makwati said.

He adds: "History, politics, and identity are inextricably linked. Nyathi, as an established author, produced knowledge that delved into these disciplines, seeking to rewrite history that was distorted, particularly on issues of identity.

"By correcting the wrong narratives of the past, Mr Nyathi empowered readers and citizens to understand their identities and their place in history.

"His work was not intended for personal gain, but as a foundation for future research. Future authors should build upon his creative output and writing prowess to continue correcting historical inaccuracies and shaping a more accurate and inclusive understanding of Zimbabwe's past."

By challenging dominant narratives and promoting a more nuanced understanding of history, Mr Nyathi's work indirectly influenced political discourse and contributed to shaping a more informed and engaged citizenry.

He was not only a doyen and a fountain of wisdom who lived to tell the true story of Zimbabwean literature and history, but also a significant figure in religious circles.

His insightful writings and historical analyses also delved into religious themes, shaping public discourse and influencing religious thought.

Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) founding president Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo said in religious circles, especially Christianity, they mourn the passing of a great committed scholar whose work should be considered a source of research on tolerance and coexistence.

He said the late Mr Nyathi had been considered by clergymen as a source for critiquing trends in fellowship, ecumenism, and how generations would benefit from the interlink between religion and development in Africa.

"As part of our clergy conferences, we benefited a lot from organising side events where our researchers would attribute the works of the late Mr Pathisa Nyathi and how they play a pivotal role in shaping religious attitudes, behaviour, and narratives throughout indigenous churches.

"His previous works still continue to be part of today's religious texts and discourse analysis. It therefore remains part of indigenous churches' heritage and is commendable to be incorporated into African Indigenous Knowledge Systems for research purposes.

"We continue to live within the memory of the narratives and realities which he created in religious circles where his literature complements freedom of worship, association, and various rights as enshrined within the precincts of the national constitution of Zimbabwe.

"His prowess in articulating issues using stimulating and satirical language brought relief among religious divides," said Dr Moyo.

He said Mr Nyathi was a champion of socio-economic, political, and religious justice whose excellence was second to none. Dr Moyo also thanked President Mnangagwa for granting Mr Nyathi a State-assisted funeral, a fitting tribute to a man who made significant contributions to Zimbabwe's cultural, historical, and political landscape.

It is evident that Mr Nyathi's work often advocated for marginalised groups, making him a significant voice in the fight for social justice in Zimbabwe.

His contributions to the fields of literature, history, politics and religion continue to inspire and inform future generations.