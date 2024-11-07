Zimbabwe's Working Poverty Up to 35,3% - IH Securities

7 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

RESEARCH and stockbroking firm, IH Securities says working poverty in Zimbabwe has risen to 35,3% confirming the hardships being experienced by the country's labour force.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines working poverty as a situation where individuals are employed in full or part-time jobs but still struggle to make ends meet, live below the official poverty line and claim income-related welfare benefits.

Despite global stats showing the share of workers in extreme poverty has declined since 2000, the research says Zimbabwe's trends have been worsening the collapse of the Government of National Unity era.

"The country's working poverty, as defined by the employed populace living below US$2.15 a day, has grown from 20.17% in 2013 to 35.35% in 2024 with wages in the 75th percentile falling in the US$272-US$362 range," the report said.

The research firm established the local population remains largely rural, informalized, and low-income.

According to the ZimStat 2024 First Quarter Labour Force Survey, unemployment at a national level stood at 20.5%. However, using the expanded definition of unemployment, the country's unemployment currently rests at 39%.

The ILO believes that promoting decent work and productive employment is the best way to end working poverty, paying attention to the situation of young people in the labour market, improving the tax base and fighting tax evasion as some of the strategies to fight working poverty.

Speaking to workers during the belated commemorations of the World Day for Decent Work (WDDW), ZCTU president, Florence Taruvinga blamed the government's insatiable appetite to protect investors at the expense of decent work standards.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.