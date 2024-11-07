Zimbabwe's Working Poverty Up to 35,3% - IH Securities

RESEARCH and stockbroking firm, IH Securities says working poverty in Zimbabwe has risen to 35,3% confirming the hardships being experienced by the country's labour force.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines working poverty as a situation where individuals are employed in full or part-time jobs but still struggle to make ends meet, live below the official poverty line and claim income-related welfare benefits.

Despite global stats showing the share of workers in extreme poverty has declined since 2000, the research says Zimbabwe's trends have been worsening the collapse of the Government of National Unity era.

"The country's working poverty, as defined by the employed populace living below US$2.15 a day, has grown from 20.17% in 2013 to 35.35% in 2024 with wages in the 75th percentile falling in the US$272-US$362 range," the report said.

The research firm established the local population remains largely rural, informalized, and low-income.

According to the ZimStat 2024 First Quarter Labour Force Survey, unemployment at a national level stood at 20.5%. However, using the expanded definition of unemployment, the country's unemployment currently rests at 39%.

The ILO believes that promoting decent work and productive employment is the best way to end working poverty, paying attention to the situation of young people in the labour market, improving the tax base and fighting tax evasion as some of the strategies to fight working poverty.

Speaking to workers during the belated commemorations of the World Day for Decent Work (WDDW), ZCTU president, Florence Taruvinga blamed the government's insatiable appetite to protect investors at the expense of decent work standards.