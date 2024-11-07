Sudan: Journalists Killed... We Will Not Forget, We Will Not Forgive, Justice Will Prevail

This week, the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, hosts the main event commemorating the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. This year's theme, "Journalists' Safety in Crises and Emergencies," resonates deeply in Sudan.

Since the war began, Sudan has witnessed the tragic deaths of 13 journalists, including two women, according to the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate. These individuals were either deliberately targeted or killed as a result of indiscriminate military operations in civilian areas. Journalists reporting on the conflict also endure arrests, torture, death threats, sexual violence, enforced disappearances, censorship, and accusations of treason, making their work incredibly dangerous.

The public has a fundamental right to know the truth about what is happening in their country. Journalists have a professional, ethical, and patriotic duty to provide that truth. This is the very foundation of journalism. In times of war and crisis, balanced and accurate reporting is even more crucial, empowering the public to make informed decisions and hold those in power accountable.

Sudan journalists are working in extremely challenging and dangerous conditions, with limited safety and security. They face immense pressure to distort facts, conceal the truth, and appease warring factions. Yet, they bravely persevere, upholding the principles of ethical journalism at great personal risk.

Today, as we commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we remember our thirteen fallen colleagues, who represent just a fraction of the tens of thousands of civilian casualties in this war. We demand justice for these journalists and an end to the impunity that allows such crimes to occur.

On this day, we join with journalists, media organizations, and human rights advocates worldwide to assess the measures taken by governments and institutions to protect journalists and ensure accountability for those who attack them. This includes enacting and strengthening laws, and ensuring effective enforcement by law enforcement agencies.

The Sudan Media Forum asserts that the government of Sudan is failing to meet these obligations. Instead of protecting journalists and their right to report freely and safely, the state actively hinders their work, creating an environment where threats, violence, and impunity thrive.

In addition we note with concern the indiscriminate aggression by militias of the RSF and their affiliates against journalists reporting on deliberate attacks against civilians and journalists alike.

These war crimes and violations should stop and we urge the international community to do more to pressure the warring parties to respect freedom of the press and the right to report.

The international Silence on Sudan is killing.

We, the Sudan Media Forum*, remain steadfast in our commitment to resist attempts to intimidate and silence journalists. We will continue to expose violations, advocate for the safety of journalists, and pressure both regional and international organizations to hold the warring parties accountable.

Achieving justice requires collective action. We must expose the crimes committed against journalists, stand in solidarity with one another, and tirelessly advocate for an end to impunity.

The Sudan Media Forum remains deeply committed to the principles of ethical and professional journalism. Guided by our editorial guidelines and our code of conduct for reporting in conflict zones, we will continue to provide the Sudanese people with accurate, reliable, and independent information.

We honour the memory of the fallen journalists, pray for the swift recovery of the injured, and demand the release of those detained and forcibly disappeared.

This report is also published on the platforms of media and press institutions and organisations that are members of the Sudan Media Forum.

#SilenceKills #NoTimeToWasteForSudan #StandWithSudan

* The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of independent media outlets and organisations including:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

- Sudan-Bukra Media Org

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

- Alrakoba.net

- Sudanile.com

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Center for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Center for Press Service

- Sudanese Center for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Center for Training and Media Production

- mashaweer-news.com

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform

Find the Sudan Media Forum on Facebook and on X: #StandWithSudan