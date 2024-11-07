Sudan Media Forum Launches '#Silence Kills - No Time to Waste for Sudan' Campaign

The Sudan Media Forum (SMF)*, an alliance of independent Sudanese press and media organisations, today launched a new campaign, 'Silence Kills: No Time to Waste for Sudan,' to focus global attention on the ongoing violence and human rights violations occurring in Sudan. This campaign aims to mobilise international pressure to end the conflict and hold perpetrators accountable.

The launch coincides with the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists observed on November 2 and builds upon the SMF's ongoing "#Stand With Sudan" campaign launched in April. "#Stand With Sudan" focuses on addressing the humanitarian crisis, preventing famine, and demanding safe passage for aid and relief supplies.

"Silence Kills: No Time to Waste for Sudan" seeks to:

· Raise global awareness of the ongoing crisis in Sudan and galvanise international support for the Sudanese people.

· Pressure warring parties to cease hostilities and end violations against civilians.

· Demand accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, genocide, and violence against civilians.

· Ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to all affected areas without discrimination.

· Amplify the voices of the Sudanese people and highlight their suffering.

Campaign Activities:

· Dissemination of reports on the humanitarian situation and human rights violations through the SMF's joint editorial room and partner media outlets.

· Social media mobilisation to raise awareness, engage the Sudanese public, and promote widespread campaign participation.

Follow the Campaign:

Stay updated on the "Silence Kills: No Time to Waste for Sudan" campaign by following the Sudan Media Forum on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), or through the platforms of SMF member organisations.

#SilenceKills #NoTimeToWasteForSudan #StandWithSudan

* The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of independent media outlets and organisations including:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Sudan-Bukra Media Org

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

- Alrakoba.net

- Sudanile.com

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Center for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Center for Press Service

- Sudanese Center for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Center for Training and Media Production

- mashaweer-news.com

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform

Find the Sudan Media Forum on Facebook and on X: #StandWithSudan