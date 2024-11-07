Sudan: A Call for Justice and Safety for Sudanese Journalists

Addis Ababa / Port Sudan — The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa is hosting a critical event today and tomorrow, November 6 and 7, commemorating the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. This year's theme, "Safety of Journalists During Crises and Emergencies," resonates deeply in Sudan, where the ongoing conflict has created a perilous environment for those reporting on the war.

A statement today, by the Sudan Media Forum (SMF)*, an alliance of independent Sudanese press and media organisations, highlights that tragically, 13 Sudanese journalists, including two women, have been killed while carrying out their essential work. Some were deliberately targeted, while others were caught in the crossfire of indiscriminate military operations in civilian areas. Beyond these deaths, countless journalists have faced a barrage of threats and violence, including arrest, torture, death threats, sexual violence, and enforced disappearances.

The warring parties are actively obstructing journalists from doing their jobs, preventing balanced coverage, and levelling accusations of treason against those who dare to report truthfully. This assault on press freedom is a grave violation of human rights and a direct attack on the public's right to know. Access to accurate and impartial information is crucial, particularly during times of conflict. Journalists play an indispensable role in holding those in power accountable and providing the public with the information they need to navigate these challenging times.

Despite facing immense pressure and grave threats to their safety, Sudanese journalists continue to demonstrate extraordinary courage and resilience. They are working tirelessly to expose the truth, often at great personal risk. We, the Sudan Media Forum, stand in solidarity with these courageous individuals and demand an end to the impunity that allows crimes against journalists to go unpunished.

On this International Day to End Impunity, we call on the Sudanese authorities and all warring parties to:

Immediately cease all attacks and threats against journalists and media workers.

Conduct prompt and impartial investigations into all killings and violations targeting journalists.

Ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice and held accountable for their crimes.

Guarantee the safety and protection of journalists, allowing them to work freely without fear of reprisal.

Respect press freedom and uphold the public's fundamental right to access information.

Sudan has a long way to go in fulfilling its obligations to protect journalists and foster a free and independent press. The state itself is actively impeding the work of journalists, creating a climate where attacks and violations are tolerated. This is unacceptable and must change.

The Sudan Media Forum remains steadfast in our commitment to defend press freedom and support our colleagues. We will continue to:

Expose violations and advocate for the rights of journalists.

Work tirelessly to ensure the safety and protection of all media workers.

Collaborate with regional and international organizations to pressure the Sudanese government and warring parties to end impunity and uphold the right to a free press.

"In solidarity, we honour the memory of our fallen colleagues and pledge to continue their vital work. We demand justice for the victims, freedom for those unjustly detained, and an end to the violence that is silencing the voices of Sudan,"

#SilenceKills #NoTimeToWasteForSudan #StandWithSudan

* The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of independent media outlets and organisations including:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

- Sudan-Bukra Media Org

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Alrakoba.net

- Sudanile.com

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Center for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Center for Press Service

- Sudanese Center for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Center for Training and Media Production

- mashaweer-news.com

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform

Find the Sudan Media Forum on Facebook and on X: #StandWithSudan