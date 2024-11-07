Tunisia: President Kais Saied Stresses Need to Reform Tunisia's International Festivals to Regain Prominence

Tunis, Nov. 5 — President Kais Saied stressed the crucial importance of culture during a meeting with Minister of Culture Amina Srarfi at the Carthage Palace on Tuesday, saying that culture is a "sovereign sector."

«Without a national culture, many goals cannot be achieved, including the fight against intellectual alienation and all kinds of extremism that obscure free thought,» he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State stressed that Tunisia's international festivals, such as the Carthage Festival, the Hammamet Festival, the Film and Theatre Days and others, need to be reformed in order to achieve the objectives for which they were created.

"The Carthage Theatre was once considered the culmination of an artist's career, and the Cinema Days were days for films committed to the struggle for freedom and just causes," he said, stressing that it is time for these festivals to regain their lustre and brilliance at the national and international levels.

«Tunisia must be a source of creativity and brilliance and a Mecca for high art and creative people," said the statement.

The President of the Republic recalled the role of educational institutions in motivating young people to learn the various arts and encouraging them to be creative.

He called for greater coordination between the various parties involved so that cultural centres and associations can regain their key role in strengthening the national identity of pupils and students and encouraging them to think freely.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic highlighted the need for a concerted effort by all state institutions to preserve Tunisia's historic heritage.

Tunisia's history is not limited to Carthage, but goes back some 7,000 years with the emergence of the Cypriot civilisation, and there are many landmarks that have been neglected and many monuments that have been confiscated and need to be restored," the statement added.