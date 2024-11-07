South Africa: Mashatile to Respond to Questions in Parliament About Township Economy and Extortion

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday respond to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) relating to several critical issues impacting South Africa's township and rural economies.

"The Deputy President is expected to provide a critical overview on the work that government is undertaking to resolve some of the pressing challenges facing the country currently," a statement from the Deputy President's office read.

Mashatile will also zoom into government's strategies to transform apartheid spatial planning by investing in critical industries such as manufacturing.

"This is aimed at stimulating job creation and economic growth in townships and rural communities.

"Furthermore, in response to a question on what government is doing to prevent sabotage of the township economy by extortionists, the Deputy President will provide an update on the decisive steps taken to combat criminal activities," the Deputy President's office said.

The steps include the establishment of the Extortion and Kidnapping Task Force Forum in all affected provinces.

In line with the Finance Minister's recent comments, Mashatile will also emphasise the importance of local government in supporting economic growth and responding to societal demands.

In outlining service delivery interventions, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to speak of how government is prioritising the strengthening of local municipalities, which are central to creating an enabling environment for economic development.

On land reform, the Deputy President will highlight the State's commitment to increasing agricultural production and improving food security.

The country's second-in-command will further reiterate government's commitment to working closely with all sectors of society, including the private sector, civil society, and local communities to address crime and economic challenges.

Mashatile will also elaborate on government's comprehensive approach to ensuring that townships and rural areas remain vibrant, safe and economically productive.