Zimbabwe: Chillspot Producer DJ Ribhe Spiked 14-Year-Old's Drink, Raped Her Overnight - Court Told

6 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

CHILLSPOT Records producer and promoter Tafadzwa Mandaza popularly known as DJ Ribhe has appeared in court charged with rape of a minor.

DJ Ribhe (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody after advising him to seek bail at the High Court.

He will be back in court on November 14 awaiting trial.

It is the State's case that the 14-year-old victim stays in the same neighbourhood as Ribhe in Glen Norah.

The court heard Ribhe allegedly spiked her drink before raping her overnight.

The girl had been reported missing.

According to the State outline on October 16 2024 at around 1600hrs, the complainant did not go back home from school after her father was told that she did not report for school for two consecutive days.

"On the 17th day of October 2024 at around 2200hrs the complainant went to the accused place in the company of other people and they went to Mashwede Village where the accused manipulated the complainant to drink an unknown substance and smoking shisha," the court heard.

It is alleged that on October 18 the two went to Ribhe's place where the complainant gained consciousness on the 19th day of October 2024.

"When the complainant woke up, she realised that the accused had had sexual intercourse with her and without her consent," read the outline.

On October 20 the complainant was spotted in Highfields and the matter was reported.

She was then interviewed by her father and she disclosed what had happened.

Ribhe is represented by his lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni.

