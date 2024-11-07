Ethiopian Becomes First African Carrier to Own Airbus A350-1000

Ethiopian Airlines has become the first African carrier to receive the Airbus A350-1000, marking a historic milestone in African aviation. The airline received the advanced aircraft with a capacity of 400 passengers, making it the first in Africa to operate this model.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, celebrated the delivery, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the Airbus A350-1000 to our fleet, strengthening our leadership in aviation technology. This aircraft represents cutting-edge advancements in passenger comfort, fuel efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Together, we are pioneering a sustainable future for African aviation."

The A350-1000 is the largest aircraft in Ethiopian Airlines' fleet, featuring 395 seats in a two-class configuration, including 46 business class seats-an increase from the 30-seat capacity in previous aircraft. "This addition will accommodate our growing premium customer base and elevate our service standards," Mesfin added.

Equipped with state-of-the-art aerodynamics, a carbon-fiber fuselage, and highly efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350-1000 offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to older twin-aisle aircraft, reinforcing Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to sustainability.

The arrival of the A350-1000 is part of Ethiopian Airlines' global expansion plan to connect destinations across five continents. "This is the first of four A350-1000s we will receive in the coming months," noted Mesfin.

The Ethiopian Airlines Board Chairman Yilma Merdasa (Lieutenant General) emphasized the aircraft's significance, stating it symbolizes progress and unity. "The arrival of Africa's first A350-1000 embodies Ethiopian Airlines' dedication to excellence and instills pride in Ethiopians and Africans alike."

Ethiopian Airlines' strategic vision centers on four pillars: developing human skills, expanding infrastructure, growing the fleet, and advancing technology. The airline is constructing a new mega airport near Bishoftu, in Oromia State, with a capacity to serve 110 million passengers annually, aiming to transform Ethiopia into a major global aviation hub.

As part of its fleet expansion, Ethiopian plans to acquire over 125 new aircraft, partnering with Airbus to meet these goals. "The A350-1000 strengthens our mission to connect Africa with the world, using the most modern, efficient, and reliable aircraft available," GTG Yilma remarked. Technological advancement and sustainability remain integral to Ethiopian Airlines' strategy, with the A350-1000 exemplifying both through its advanced design and reduced environmental impact.

This milestone underscores Ethiopian Airlines' leading role in African aviation, setting new standards for excellence and sustainability in the industry.

BY HAILE DEMEKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2024