Ethiopia: Somaliland Says Ready for Peaceful Elections, Calls for International Support Against Security Threats

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland has announced progress in preparing for the upcoming presidential and party elections scheduled to take place on 13 November this year.

Somaliland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Essa Kayd, briefed representatives of international missions in Hargeisa today.

The Ministry said measures taken by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) include verifying voter registration, finalizing candidate nominations, securing funding, and enabling international observer accreditation.

"The NEC has assured the credibility and transparency of this election process, underscoring Somaliland's commitment to democratic principles," stated the Ministry.

In the face of escalating regional tensions, Somaliland maintains a strong stance on peace and security, investing over a third of its budget in these areas. The Ministry raised concerns over recent hostile actions in Qorilugud, allegedly supported by Mogadishu, which threaten Somaliland's stability.

"We are really concerned by reports that confirm the Mogadishu administration is collaborating with extremist groups to disrupt Somaliland's electoral process, destabilize our regional standing. We do not want war, but as a sovereign nation, it is the right and duty of Somaliland to protect its citizens and territory against such threats," the statement said.

"We do not seek conflict, but as a sovereign nation, it is our duty to protect our people," the Ministry urged, calling for international condemnation of actions that disrupt peace in the Horn of Africa.

The election is seen as a major test for Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi. In a recent interview the President pledged that Somaliland will not back down from implementing the Memorandum of Understanding it signed with Ethiopia in January this year, despite any opposition or pressure from external parties. He also expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Somalia, provided there is recognition of Somaliland's claimed independence. "If President Hassan recognizes that we are two separate governments and is interested in dialogue with us, that would be good," he said.

Similarly, Somaliland's main opposition, the Somaliland National Party, known as Waddani that currently holds 31 seats in parliament, expressed its readiness to uphold the MoU.

Waddani's senior leaders who were recently in Addis Abeba, revealed the party's stance on the agreement should the party emerge victorious in the election.

"As always, Somaliland has the right to reach an agreement with any country. We have in the past signed bilateral agreements with other nations. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a case in point," Mohamed Abdillahi Omar, the leader of Waddani and former Somaliland Foreign Minister, told Addis Standard.

The party also said "Ethiopia's pursuit of port access is a legitimate interest and our Berbera port is precisely built for that purpose. It is meant to be a regional commercial hub. We welcome Ethiopia's use of our port. Under our leadership these ties will grow further," Mohamed further said.