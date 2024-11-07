Rwanda: Govt Steps Up Efforts to Preserve Natural Forests With Historical Significance

The Rwanda Forest Authority (RFA) is stepping up efforts to protect natural forests with deep historical and cultural importance.

These forests, covering approximately 7,000 hectares across the country, face threats from human activities such as agriculture, poaching, settlement, illegal wood harvesting, and fires, according to the Ministry of Environment.

Fidèle Kabayiza, Director of Non-Timber Forest Products at the RFA, highlighted Buhanga Forest in Nkotsi sector, Musanze District as a key conservation success.

This forest, intertwined with Rwandan history and legend, is believed to be where Rwanda's origins began.

It holds special significance as a sacred site where Rwandan kings, including the first king, Gihanga, would undergo ritual bathing before coronation. In line with this heritage, no tree is permitted to be cut down.

Currently encompassing 17 hectares, Buhanga Forest now enjoys the same protection as Volcanoes National Park, following a recent ministerial order.

It is part of the Volcanoes National Park's boundaries, which include Buhanga Eco-Park, a forest with ancient folklore, and the Musanze Caves, formed millions of years ago by volcanic activity.

"Local people honour Buhanga as a sacred place and a spiritual site for the investiture of Rwanda's monarchs," Kabayiza said.

The Eco-Park's trailheads, lined with lava stones, guide visitors through serene forest paths, making it a sought-after location for relaxation and cultural immersion.

The 31-hectare park, located about eight kilometres from Musanze town, is rich in both flora and fauna, featuring species like Ficus trees, jackals, porcupines, partridges, leopards, and a wide variety of birds and butterflies.

The park also has the historical site of Gihanda Spring, named after the first Rwandan king, and Inyabutatu ya Rwanda, or the "unity tree," among other remarkable trees that are over 300 years old.

In addition to its ecological value, the forest continues to serve as a ceremonial and cultural site, with remnants of ancient trails and a cave used for royal coronations.

Kabayiza emphasised that forest conservation extends beyond Buhanga. Ibanda-Makera Forest in Kirehe District, for example, is undergoing rehabilitation.

This 169-hectare gallery forest comprises savanna trees, swamps, and large trees watered by the Makera stream, a vital resource for local communities.

Busaga Forest in Muhanga District, spanning 158 hectares, and the 354-hectare Kibirizi-Muyira Natural Forest in Nyanza District are also under protection.

These forests, home to a diversity of wildlife historically including antelopes, gazelles, leopards, and panthers, are vital conservation sites.

Kibirizi-Muyira, once a refuge for numerous animal species during Rwanda's kingdom era, is being rehabilitated to restore its lost biodiversity.

In total, Rwanda's forests cover about 724,695 hectares, with 130,850 hectares classified as natural forests, 161,843 hectares as wooded savannah, and 43,963 hectares as shrubland.

As part of its broader environmental strategy, Rwanda committed in 2011 to restore two million hectares of degraded land, including natural forests, by 2030.

"Restoration and daily management of these forests are carried out in partnership with local authorities, the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), and NGOs like ARCOS Network and REDO," Kabayiza noted.