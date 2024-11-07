Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With U.S. President-Elect Trump

6 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with the elected U.S. President, This evening, on Wednesday 6/11/2024 Donald J. Trump, to congratulate him on winning the U.S. presidential elections.

President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's interest to continue joint work with President Trump in his new term, in light of the strategic nature of the long-standing relationship between the two countries, and the special cooperation between both sides during his first term, so as to benefit both the Egyptian and American peoples, and contribute to stability, peace, and development in the Middle East.

President-elect Donald Trump expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture from President El-Sisi.

He emphasized that he valued the strategic partnership between the two countries and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to further strengthening and developing this partnership to serve their shared interests, both at the bilateral level and the level of maintaining regional peace and security.

