Ethiopia: Guinea's PM Expresses Interest to Implement Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah of the Republic of Guinea has expressed interest to adopting Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative in his country.

Guinea's interest in adopting the Green Legacy initiative, which was introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, was announced today, during a meeting between PM Bah and Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Bah emphasized the effectiveness of Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative and expressed interest in applying this successful model in Guinea.

Prime Minister Bah also indicated that Guinea wishes to learn from Ethiopia's experience and expertise in various economic development sectors and requested necessary technical support to implement these strategies in Guinea.

The Prime Minister noted the need to work jointly toward implementing previously signed bilateral cooperation agreements.

On the occasion, Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion affirmed Ethiopia's readiness to share its experience in various fields with Guinea.

He also highlighted the significant role of the Green Legacy initiative in helping Ethiopia manage its water resources more sustainably.

The Minister further noted that the visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Guinea in 2020 was a landmark that strengthened the historical relationship between the two nations.

Guinea's Prime Minister also recalled the vital role that former OAU Secretary-General Diallo Telli played in fostering Ethiopia-Guinea relations.