Ethiopia: Guinea's PM Expresses Interest to Implement Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative

6 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah of the Republic of Guinea has expressed interest to adopting Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative in his country.

Guinea's interest in adopting the Green Legacy initiative, which was introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, was announced today, during a meeting between PM Bah and Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Bah emphasized the effectiveness of Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative and expressed interest in applying this successful model in Guinea.

Prime Minister Bah also indicated that Guinea wishes to learn from Ethiopia's experience and expertise in various economic development sectors and requested necessary technical support to implement these strategies in Guinea.

The Prime Minister noted the need to work jointly toward implementing previously signed bilateral cooperation agreements.

On the occasion, Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion affirmed Ethiopia's readiness to share its experience in various fields with Guinea.

He also highlighted the significant role of the Green Legacy initiative in helping Ethiopia manage its water resources more sustainably.

The Minister further noted that the visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Guinea in 2020 was a landmark that strengthened the historical relationship between the two nations.

Guinea's Prime Minister also recalled the vital role that former OAU Secretary-General Diallo Telli played in fostering Ethiopia-Guinea relations.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.