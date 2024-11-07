Ethiopia: Africans Urged to Adequately Use Tourism Potential for Sustainable Development

Addis Ababa — Africans are urged to adequately use the potential of tourism for sustainable economic development and prosperity.

Africa Celebrates 2024 event kicked off today the African Hall in Addis Ababa.

The Africa Celebrates is an annual event designed to support the development and prosperity of the continent by connecting Africa through education, art, culture and technology.

Ethiopia's Minister of Tourism, Selamawit Kasa said on the occasion that Africa has a tourism potential that could enhance its economic growth and prosperity.

Stating that Ethiopia is an ancient country endowed with various historical heritages and unique cultures, she highlighted the significance of such continental events to showcase these attractions to African brothers and sisters.

There is huge potential for the African continent to be globally competent and a very unique destination that can ensure sustainable socioeconomic benefits, she indicated.

"Organizing events like this, Africa Celebrates, would indisputably enhance the visibility of Africa as a continent and Ethiopia as a host country showcasing our variant products, offering and setting a path to unleash untapped potential."

'Africa Celebrates' is an opportunity to use Africa's diverse culture, art and creativity for development and prosperity of the continent, the minister added.

Tourism excels in its role in accelerating economic growth by strengthening people-to-people ties, Selamawit said noting that Africa has the potential to be competitive across the globe in the sector.

According to the minister, Africa is a continent with unique and magnificent tourism destination that can expedite its social and economic development, so platforms like African Celebrities are useful to promote these potentials to the world.

Historical and cultural heritages in African should be utilized as tourism attractions to realize a peaceful, united and prosperous Africa, she urged.

As the birthplace of Pan-Africanism, Ethiopia is ready to tap the tourism potentials through cooperation, the minister affirmed.

"Ethiopia is a destination for MICE tourism being a vibrant diplomatic center of Africa and Addis Ababa stands out as a classic destination for MICE."

General Manager of African Celebrates, Lexi Mojo for his part said the African Celebrates is an annual event organized with the main objective of enhancing trade exchange and cultural ties among Africans to realizing the continent's prosperity.

The Director General of Pan African Trade and Industry Council, Kibur Gena said the creative art industry has a 2.5 trillion USD market and 50 million jobs worldwide.

However, he added that Africa currently spends less than 0.03 percent of its annual budget on creativity and arts, stressing the need for more attention.

Burundi's ambassador to Ethiopia Willine Yamituwe underscored that Africans should strengthen their unity and mutual understanding in order to use their culture, history and heritage for economic development.

"African Celebrates is not just a festival, it is a world's largest events shocasing Africa's unity in diversity. We gathered here to share our cultures, arts, stories and most importantly our heritages," the ambassador pointed out.

Africa Celebrates 2024 event is being held focusing on promoting African art, culture, heritage, technology and business.

Ambassadors of African countries, scholars of economics, elders, media professionals, tourism actors and others are attending the four days event.

The program includes an exhibition of African products, a business and investment forum, tours and other events.