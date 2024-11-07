South Africa: Gauteng Urges Landlords to Monitor Spaza Shops - South African News Briefs - November 7, 2024

Gauteng Urges Landlords to Monitor Spaza Shops

Acting Gauteng Premier Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has urged property owners who lease garages and homes to spaza shop operators to exercise greater vigilance regarding the products sold on their premises, reports EWN. This comes after a spate of child fatalities in the province linked to suspected food contamination. The children reportedly experienced symptoms such as vomiting, body aches, and sudden chest pains after consuming snacks allegedly purchased from spaza shops in their neighborhoods. The Gauteng provincial government is working urgently to address the escalating foodborne illnesses responsible for these tragic deaths. Officials noted that part of their public health efforts includes ensuring vendors and spaza shops comply with food safety, disinfectant, and labeling regulations.

University of Limpopo Criticized for Deregistering Master’s Students

The University of Limpopo (UL) has come under fire for its decision to deregister two master’s students nearing graduation, with critics calling the move unjustified, reports EWN. In February 2023, the university terminated the enrollment of Philisiwe Cele and Ntando Mnguni, citing their failure to meet the general admission criteria for its master’s program in information sciences. At the time, Cele and Mnguni had already been studying for two years. The Limpopo High Court recently heard their appeal to have the deregistration reversed. The university argued that its acceptance letter includes a disclaimer stating it reserves the right to terminate a student’s registration if warranted. However, Advocate Beauty Madhava, representing the students, argued that the disclaimer also requires the university to act within a reasonable timeframe.

Mpofu Ditches EFF for Zuma's MK Party

Former EFF Chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu has announced his resignation from the Economic Freedom Fighters, reports IOL. Mpofu revealed he is joining Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In an interview on SABC’s Morning Live, Mpofu said that he views the GNU as a betrayal of the liberation cause in South Africa. He believes the MK Party, which he sees as genuinely promoting black and progressive unity, aligns better with his ideals. “The MK Party has remained true to fostering unity, and I believe it is the right vehicle for achieving national and progressive unity,” Mpofu shared, adding that his decision followed deep personal reflection. He also noted that while he will support the MK Party, he remains connected to broader political movements.

