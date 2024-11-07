Somalia: President Mohamud Congratulates Trump On Election Victory

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following provisional results indicating his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

In a statement shared on his X account, President Mohamud expressed his eagerness to strengthen the relationship between Somalia and the United States under the new administration.

"I congratulate you, President-elect of the United States of America, H.E. Donald Trump, on your historic election victory. I look forward to continuing our two nations' strong collaboration and partnership to advance peace, security, and common prosperity for our two nations," Mohamud said.

As the provisional results stand, Trump has secured 266 electoral votes, just shy of the 270 required to claim the presidency.

His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, trails with 216 votes. Final results are yet to be confirmed, but Trump appears poised for victory.

Mohamud's message reflects Somalia's commitment to maintaining its strategic partnership with the U.S focusing on shared goals such as security and economic development in the region.