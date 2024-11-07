Tunisia: Govt Work and Implementation of NSC Decisions Focus of Head of State's Meeting With PM

6 November 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Nov. 5 — President Kais Saied met Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Wednesday to discuss the general progress of the government's work and the implementation of the decisions of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting held on Monday, November 4.

In this context, the President of the Republic instructed that immediate measures be taken to ensure that the olive crop is harvested in a way that respects the rights of farmers and provides them with financial support, according to a statement from the Presidency.

In this context, he highlighted the role of the National Olive Oil Office and the need to develop its olive storage capacity.

"This office, like other public institutions and bodies, has not evolved and needs new mechanisms to achieve the objectives for which it was created," the statement said.

