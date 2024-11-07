Africa: Displacement Crisis Reaches 123 Million, Amid Ongoing Conflicts

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has called for "urgent international support" as the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide reaches 123 million, with ongoing conflicts in Lebanon, Sudan and other areas driving further displacement.

In a statement to the Third Committee of the General Assembly, Mr. Grandi highlighted the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have caused massive civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, including schools, hospitals and roads.

"The humanitarian consequences are overwhelming and require urgent international support," he stated, noting that 470,000 people have crossed into Syria in recent weeks.

In Sudan, the situation has also reached critical levels, with more than 11 million people displaced since the conflict began 18 months ago.

"Conditions in Sudan defy description - wanton violence, sexual atrocities, starvation, floods, disease. We are witnessing in real time the collapse of a nation's social infrastructure," he warned.

Call for new approach

Mr. Grandi expressed particular concern about the increasing trend of governments implementing restrictive measures that focus on border controls and sometimes attempt to "outsource, externalize or suspend asylum." He emphasized that such approaches are "not only ineffective but also breach their international legal obligations".

He called for a more comprehensive and effective approach to addressing displacement, urging countries to look beyond border control and consider "entire displacement routes".

He urged countries to "look for opportunities in countries of origin" to "strengthen the resilience of communities at risk of climate displacement".

He encouraged Member States to "look for opportunities to expand legal stay and regularisation programmes in countries of asylum or transit, creating access to services and to employment", and to establish more "pathways so people can move legally and safely."

Addressing funding challenges, Mr. Grandi revealed that the UN refugee agency UNHCR, had to reduce 1,000 positions and freeze critical life-saving activities due to recent financial constraints. He noted that "funding levels for 2025 and beyond remain uncertain, further jeopardising our and host countries' ability to respond to refugee and displacement crises in a predictable and flexible manner".

"We must be able to act - together - even in difficult times," he concluded, emphasizing the need for continued international solidarity with displaced and stateless people worldwide.