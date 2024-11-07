Zimbabwe: Wetlands Wars' Residents Engage EMA Over 'Diversion of a Stream'

The Zimbabwe Combined Residents and Ratepayers Association (ZICORRA) has written to the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) expressing its objection to developments taking place on a wetland area along Richwell Avenue, Meyrick Park in Mabelreign, Harare.

ZICORRA claims that a small stream has been diverted as a result of the development on the area.

"We represent the residents in the above area whom are objecting to the above development currently underway on the mentioned open space along Richwell Ave located in the Meyrick Park area of Mabelreign. The open area has been vacant for decades and also has a small stream flowing through it which no longer flows naturally but has been barricaded and diverted by a concrete structure," reads the letter of objection.

The residents argued that prior to the development which is currently underway, no consultations were conducted with concerned stakeholders including residents of the affected areas.

"A stream is of environmental concern to all as it affects many communities due to the role it plays in supplying water to all water sources that feed into Harare's main water sources. The land in question is viewed by many as a wetland area or ecologically sensitive area because of the wet nature of the land which is impassable during the rainy reason as the stream that passes through it over flows. This is the reason why many residents believe it has been left open since 1980. So it is detrimental to the community to have flats, houses or any structure built there as it will disturb the ecological set up of the land," read the letter.

The residents urged EMA to look into the ecological nature of the area in question.

As part of their argument, ZICORRA questioned the legal basis the developer is using for this development and whether EMA had issued an Environmental Impact Assesment (EIA) Certificate for the project to go ahead.

"Another developer who wanted to develop directly opposite this development on the same open area which the same stream flows through was stopped from developing. So why has this development started on the same open area? Where were the relevant authorities when the river was being diverted? We implore your offices to look into this issue urgently," read the letter.

In an interview with the Environmental News Channel, the Provincial Environmental Manager for EMA, Leon Mutungamiri said the agency was opposed to developments on wetlands.

" I will send my officers to inspect and enforce the law," he said.

The Upper Manyame Sub-cathcment council has said they are also seized with the matter.

Ward 16 Councilor, Denford Ngadziore said he was unaware of the existence of the stand.

However, the owner of the stand, identified as Mhako maintains that the area is his private property which he bought from the City of Harare.

"That piece of land has title deeds and its a private property that I bought from the City of Harare and there is no stream that passes through the area. It's a storm water drain that I was tasked to rehabilitate," he said .