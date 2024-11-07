Uganda: Kabushenga, Byarugaba Ignored in 'Strange' Shortlist for KCCA ED Role

Robert Kabushenga, Richard Byarugaba and Frank Rusa missing on the final shortlist of 12 published by the Public Service Commission as government moves to fill the substantive position of executive editor at the City Hall.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced a shortlist of 12 candidates for the executive director position at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The position fell vacant after President Museveni dismissed Dorothy Kisaka due to negligence related to the Kiteezi landfill incident, which resulted in the death of 32 people.

On Museveni's directive, the Commission was tasked with selecting candidates for the role.

A recently leaked list on social media had included 44 candidates such as corporate lawyer Robert Kabushenga and former NSSF managing director Richard Byarugaba among the contenders, as well as acting ED Frank Rusa.

However, the Commission has released a shortlist that does not include Rusa, Kabushenga or Byarugaba.

Mr Kabushenga on Wednesday said he had been deemed underqualified because he does not hold a Masters Degree.

"Dear applicant, thank you for your interest in the above mentioned post. We evaluated all the applications for the above post and unfortunately your application does not meet the minimum requirements," a screenshot of the commission's email to Kabushenga reads.

The recently appointed acting executive director, Frank Rusa also misses on the shortlist.

The New shortlist

The shortlist for the KCCA top job posted on the PSC website features names that are unfamiliar and differ from what many had anticipated.

Topping the list is Sydney Asubo, an expert in anti-financial crime and a proponent of good governance.

Asubo has previously held the position of Executive Director at the Financial Intelligence Authority.

Currently, he serves as the general counsel for Grundstein Consult Ltd and has also worked as an advisor for the Uganda Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism National Task Force.

Another candidate on the list is Gabriel Richard Atama, who has previously served as the Chief Administrative Officer for Tororo district, as well as in the same role for Serere and Kalangala districts.

The sole woman included is Sharifah Buzeki, a human resources practitioner and the commissioner responsible for Human Resource Management in the Inspection Department of the Ministry of Public Service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The shortlist also features Godfrey Kaima, Benon Kigenyi, Swizin Mugyema, Godfrey Kisekka, Rogers Matte, and Emmy Ejuku, along with Grandfield Omonda, Ronald Kiberu, and Joses Kachetero.

The Commission has confirmed that these candidates have been successfully shortlisted for competency exams, with details regarding the dates and location to be announced later.

Additionally, the PSC has released a shortlist for the deputy Executive Director position, which was previously held by Eng David Luyimbazi, who was also shown exit doors over Kiteezi landfill.

The shortlist for the deputy executive director includes 19 candidates.

The latest developments come a month after President Museveni sacked Kisaka, Luyimbazi and director of Public Health at KCCA, Dr Dennis Okello due to negligence related to the Kiteezi landfill incident.

The three embattled individuals were last month arrested and remanded in Luzira prison pending prosecution for their alleged act of negligence in the tragedy.

On Monday, the three were granted bail of Shs5m cash each and Shs100m non-cash for each surety.