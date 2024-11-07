Uganda: Parliament Invasion - What You Did Not See When Security Stormed Chambers to Throw Out MPs

On Wednesday, lights were switched off in the chambers as security personnel descened on MPs and violently dragged them out, marking yet another low moment for the August House

At exactly 11am on Wednesday, the usually bustling chambers of Parliament fell into eery silence as the lights were switched off, signaling a dramatic turn of events during a brief adjournment.

The lights remained off for the duration of the 30-minute recess called by the Speaker of Parliament, who had just suspended twelve Members of Parliament (MPs) citing Rule 88, Section 2 of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure.

However, what followed was anything but routine--a political showdown that would leave the nation in shock.

As the Speaker's gavel echoed, signaling the suspension of the MPs, security forces swiftly moved into action. Hundreds of counterterrorism police officers, heavily armed and in full combat gear, deployed at the parliament's lobby, intensifying the already tense atmosphere.

Outside the building, around the corner from the parliamentary complex, the presence of plainclothes military personnel was also becoming apparent.

Behind the parliament's main structure, near the President's Office, a gathering of soldiers dressed in civilian attire was underway.

They had been briefed in an iron-sheeted extension where they were primed for the operation that would unfold within minutes.

Security operatives, moving swiftly and silently, accessed the parliament premises through a small gate near the conference hall, where journalists were confined to cover the day's proceedings.

The small door gave them direct access to the parliament's basement. Within moments, plainclothes officers, having gathered intelligence and been given directives, made their way through the corridors to the chamber itself.

The parliament, now devoid of its lights, became a darkened and chaotic space.

Inside the chambers, a serious and unanticipated confrontation ensued. Plainclothes security officers--who appeared to have been briefed and directed by the Sergeant-at-Arms, dressed in his customary blue attire--began moving with purpose.

They targeted specific opposition MPs, arresting those who were identified as resisting arrest. Several MPs, notably from opposition parties, were forcefully dragged from their seats, some falling under the chairs as they struggled to break free.

The tension was palpable as security struggled to subdue their targets, roughing them up before forcibly removing them from the chamber through the back door near the Speaker's chair.

Vice-President Jessica Alupo was seen entering the building during the operation, accompanied by a heavy security detail. She appeared uneasy as she made her way through the building.

Upon noticing a group of soldiers in plain clothes emerging from the basement corridor, she turned to her guards and asked, "Why do I see so many suspicious people walking through the corridors?"

She was escorted to the VIP Lounge on the ground floor, where Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other government officials were reportedly taking refuge as the operation unfolded.

Meanwhile, inside the chambers, security operatives were engaged in the forceful removal of opposition MPs. The situation escalated quickly, with the sound of shuffling feet and muffled voices rising above the chaos.

Punches flew as some MPs attempted to resist arrest. Members of the opposition could be heard shouting for the intruders to leave, demanding answers as to who had authorized such an invasion.

The operation, which lasted around 40 minutes, continued without any public explanation of the authorities behind the intervention or its justification.

Reports suggest that the action was led by plainclothes operatives who had earlier been seen gathering near the President's Office, giving credence to speculation that the move had been orchestrated by higher powers within the executive.

As the operatives departed from the chamber, carrying MPs through the back exits, there was an uneasy calm that settled across the parliament.

Opposition MPs, still in shock, stormed out of the building, loudly protesting that they could not continue with the plenary session without the presence of the media.

They expressed fear that they would again become targets of unprovoked security actions. The MPs, especially from the opposition benches, decried the incident, claiming they had no knowledge of where the security forces had come from, nor why the parliament had been invaded in such a manner.

The situation has sparked national outrage, with many questioning the motives behind the security operation and the legality of the force used against MPs inside the legislative chambers.

The Speaker of Parliament has yet to issue a statement regarding the intervention in the wake of the unprecedented incident.

As of now, the full extent of the operation and the individuals involved in directing the plainclothes security forces remains unclear. Parliament remains on edge unless answers are provided and the legality of the operation is addressed.

The events left an indelible mark on Uganda's political landscape, and it remains to be seen how this unprecedented action will affect the balance of power in the country's legislative processes, if at all parliament still holds any.