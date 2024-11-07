Uganda Looks to Bolstering Ties With Canada

For the first time, Uganda's High Commission in Ottawa has joined Canada's national economic tour, spotlighting the East African country's commitment to cross-continental collaboration.

Uganda's deputy head of mission in Ottawa, Amb.Allan Kajik said by engaging with government officials and Canadian entrepreneurs, Uganda has positioned itself as a proactive partner in economic development.

" This involvement marks a turning point for Uganda's diplomatic relations, showcasing the country's ambition to foster international partnerships that will drive technological transfer, trade, and investment back home, thereby accelerating Uganda's journey toward Vision 2040," Kajik said.

In another milestone, Kajik visited Joan Marie J. Aylward, the lieutenant governor of Newfoundland and Labrador as part of efforts to further bolster ties with Canada.

"This unprecedented meeting signals Uganda's strategic move to cultivate a strong alliance with Canada's provincial leadership, opening doors to collaborative projects that can drive Uganda's development agenda," Amb.Kajik said.

He added," Uganda's presence at this high level exemplifies the nation's growing influence in global economic dialogues, with aspirations to boost trade, knowledge exchange, and sustainable development."

On the sidelines of a meeting between the deputy head of mission and Carolyn Wakeham, CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador's organization of women entrepreneurs, both principals held a tet a tet, marking a pivotal milestone in gender empowerment for Uganda.

This partnership promises a concrete plan for uplifting Uganda's rural women by equipping them with skills, resources, and opportunities for entrepreneurial success.

"This initiative holds the potential to change the socio-economic landscape in rural Uganda, contributing to the national goal of reducing poverty while advancing gender equity as a cornerstone for sustainable development," Amb.Kajik said.

He said his dialogue with provincial and entrepreneurial leaders in Canada is not just a bilateral exchange but a trailblazing move that sets a benchmark for African diplomacy.

"Through this collaboration, Uganda is redefining its foreign relations strategy, one that prioritizes knowledge sharing and economic empowerment," Kajik said.

" By partnering with Canadian institutions, Uganda is set to gain advanced skills in sectors such as agri-business, education, and technology. This milestone marks Uganda's shift towards becoming a knowledge-driven economy, positioning the country as a rising player in the global community."