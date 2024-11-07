Kenya: Kampala-Bound Bus Catches Fire in Naivasha, No Injuries

7 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — A Kampala-bound bus operated by Simba Coach Company caught fire and burst into flames at Morendat, between Naivasha and the Gilgil Toll Station.

Naivasha Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Anthony Keter confirmed that the two passengers on board escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning after the bus developed a mechanical issue. Keter explained that the fire began in the rear wheels, prompting the driver to pull over and ensure the passengers safely exited before the flames spread.

"Passengers lost personal belongings and goods worth thousands of shillings as the fire consumed the bus, leaving only a shell," Keter stated.

As the fire was brought under control, locals gathered around the charred remains of the bus, salvaging partly burned items, including food products.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.