Zimbabwe: Director's Bid to Defraud ZRP Backfires

Preperco Investments director Langton Madara, who attempted to defraud the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of US$1,6 million in a bond paper supply contract, has been ordered to perform 360 hours of community service.

Presiding magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa initially sentenced Madara to 36 months imprisonment.

However, 18 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 18 months were suspended on condition that he performs 630 hours of community service at Glen View Polyclinic.

The court took into consideration that he was a first offender and no money was lost since the fraud was discovered before payment was made.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Tapi proved that Madara submitted a fake bank guarantee to secure an advance payment from ZRP.

In 2022, the police advertised in a newspaper that they were looking for suppliers of bond paper. They were looking for reputable companies that could supply them with bond paper in bulk, and Madara responded.

The police then awarded Madara the tender. Sometime in January last year a contract was signed between the ZRP represented by Commissioner General of Police Mr Godwin Tandabantu Matanga and Madara.

Part of the contract had special conditions which required ZRP to make an advance payment of 15 percent of the total cost of the bond paper which was to be backed by a bank guarantee.