Zimbabwe: Construction of Mbare Market Temporary Structure Begins

Construction of the temporary traders' market at Mbare Musika in Harare by Masimba Holdings has started.

This will allow traders to be moved into a secure marketplace while a three-storey modern Traders Market is being built.

At the site yesterday, caterpillars, dump trucks, rammers and rollers, among other equipment, were being used to clear the ground.

In an interview, Masimba Holdings chief executive Mr Fungai Matahwa said it was not just about constructing a market, but creating a resilient trading hub that would enhance economic opportunities for thousands of people.

"We are prepared to complete this project at the earliest possible time. This historic marketplace has long been the heartbeat of Zimbabwe's informal trading sector," said Mr Matahwa.

"We also look forward to continuing to work with our partners. The renovation represents a significant step towards the nation's Vision 2030.

"I want to express my great appreciation to the funders and financiers that are going to support this project so that we complete it in time."

Mr Matahwa added that construction of the temporary structure was expected to be complete by month-end, allowing traders to have decent shelter where they can conduct their operations.

Mr Alex Chimedza of Mbare said he was happy that works were moving quickly.

"In our minds, we had imagined that the construction would start maybe after two weeks but since Saturday, contractors have been at the site working to ensure traders have somewhere to trade their produce from," he said.

A trader, Ms Virginia Mutize, said she was surprised to have come from her village in Murehwa to see that work had started.

"It is a shock to me; just recently, I saw on the news that the Mbare Musika Market had been destroyed by fire, and construction of the new temporary structure has already started," she said.

The agreement between the Government and Masimba will allow farmers and traders to start operating from decent shelters at the temporary site while the brand new market complex, able to house 10 000 traders, is being built on the old site.