Zimbabwe: Zimsat 2 Takes Leap Into Space

Zimbabwe's second earth observation satellite, ZimSat-2, soared into orbit yesterday, revolutionising the country's agricultural landscape, mineral exploration and urban planning.

As an agro-based economy, Zimbabwe will reap numerous benefits from ZimSat-2's cutting-edge technology that will enable the country to monitor crop health, predict yields and detect nutrient deficiencies.

Geologically, ZimSat-2 will play a vital role in mineral exploration.

It can also assist in creating detailed maps for urban planning.

In the face of climate change-induced weather extremes, the new satellite can also be used for monitoring weather patterns, providing the most accurate reports and warning of impending disasters.

ZimSat-2, designed and manufactured through a collaborative research programme between the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) and Southwest State University from Russia, was launched from Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amu Oblast, Russia yesterday.

In 2018, President Mnangagwa established ZINGSA to help enhance agricultural exploration, wildlife conservation, disease surveillance, and infrastructure mapping.

The President said the country would launch more satellites to fully exploit and harness space technology for rapid industrialisation and modernisation.

Speaking from Russia, ZINGSA coordinator, Dr Painos Gweme, said the launch was successful with "all spacecraft systems working normally."

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, echoed similar sentiments satellite was discussed during yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

He said Cabinet received an update on the launch of Zimbabwe's second satellite, which the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Frederick Shava, presented.

"The nation is informed that Zimbabwe launched its second earth observation satellite, ZimSat-2, into orbit today, 5th November 2024. The ZimSat-2 satellite was launched from Russia. The satellite was designed and manufactured through a collaborative research programme between the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) and Southwest State University in Russia," said Dr Muswere.

He said the satellite was designed for earth observations and data collection in agriculture, environmental protection and natural resource management.

"ZimSat-2 will monitor the earth and support missions that keep track of crop health, predict yields and identify nutrient deficiencies. Developed using modern technologies, ZimSat-2 demonstrates high efficiency and reliability and is a key milestone in the development of our nation as we work towards Vision 2030," Dr Muswere said.

In a statement, Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira applauded President Mnangagwa for his unwavering support to the country's space programme.

"The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development is pleased to report that ZIMSAT-2 is now in orbit, and initial telemetry (health of the satellite) data confirms that all subsystems are functioning optimally," he said.

"This remarkable achievement represents a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's journey into space technology, underscoring our commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation for national development. The successful launch of ZIMSAT-2 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our scientists, engineers, ZINGSA, and international collaborators".

Prof Tagwira said the latest satellite will enhance the country's agricultural capabilities, environmental monitoring, disaster management and resource mapping, ultimately improving the national well-being.

"The development of satellites has also contributed to capacity building, as our engineers actively participated in designing and building ZIMSAT-2," he said.

Prof Tagwira said for ZIMSAT-1, they had two Master's graduates and one PhD graduate who completed their studies, while ZIMSAT-2 involved contributions from PhD students currently studying in Russia.

He said capacity development was vital, as the goal is to eventually build satellites locally.

"This initiative aligns with our Education 5.0 framework, which promotes heritage-based learning and supports innovations," Prof Tagwira said.

He said the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development extends its sincere gratitude to all its partners for their steadfast support and collaboration.

"Together, we are forging a path towards a brighter future, leveraging the power of space technology to drive sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all Zimbabweans.

"Satellite technology's potential to address our nation's challenges is immense, and with continued commitment, we can unlock its full benefits."

In terms of agriculture, the satellite will contribute immensely to predicting and planning ahead.

"Data collected from this mission will be useful in the investigation and monitoring of crop health, yields prediction, detection of plant nutrient deficiencies, classifying vegetation types and calculation of Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI)," reads a report from ZINGSA.

The satellite will also provide data in geological studies and surveys.

"Collected data from ZIMSAT-2 can be used to identify and classify potential mineral and material areas."

To curb the mushrooming of haphazard structures in the country, the satellite will enable proper urban mapping and planning.

"The collected satellite images can be used to create detailed maps of buildings, roads, vegetation, dams, lakes and other urban features," reads the report.

In terms of climate, the data collected from ZimSat-2 can be used to monitor the earth energy imbalance (EEI) which is the difference between the amount of energy the earth receives from the sun and the amount it loses to space.

According to the report, the satellite does not work as a stand-alone system, and ZINGSA has set up a ground control station at Mazowe Earth Station for command and control.