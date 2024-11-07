Zimbabwe: Russia Seeks Labour From Zim to Boost Human Capital

Russia is seeking labour from Zimbabwe to boost its human capital, especially in the construction sector, which is experiencing a boom as the country defies Western sanctions.

This emerged when National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda met Russian Federation Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Nikita Stasishin on the sidelines of the 12th Session of the World Urban Forum, which was officially opened here yesterday.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and other leaders from Sudan, Yemen and Palestine, attended the forum being convened in Cairo under the theme: "It all starts at home: Local actions for sustainable cities and communities."

The two officials agreed on a number of issues including a visit by a Russian delegation to Zimbabwe which would explore other human settlements delivery interests.

They explored several areas of cooperation in view of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in July last year in the fields of infrastructure development, new building technologies and provision of affordable housing.

Deputy Minister Stasishin also shared housing delivery initiatives being pursued by his country, highlighting that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been significant progress in housing construction, with 110 million square metres of houses commissioned.

Russia had good housing standards and was ready to share with Zimbabwe, and then extended an invitation to Zimbabwe to provide construction specialists who would assist in the ongoing projects.

The Russian delegation also noted that they were pursuing social housing programmes and were ready to share their models with Zimbabwe.

In his remarks, Minister Soda appreciated the gesture from the Russians and informed the delegation that Zimbabwe was ready to receive them on a date to be advised.

He also told the meeting that key areas of interest to Zimbabwe include social housing and housing finance, among others, to be shared through a framework.

Minister Zhemu committed to have discussions with line ministries on areas related to labour and possible partnerships in housing construction.

In a recorded video address, United Nations Secretary-General, Mr António Guterres highlighted the challenges and opportunities brought about by urbanisation.

"Cities generate 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and municipal waste is set to rise by two-thirds within a generation. Not only are cities powerful engines of social and economic development, they are also catalysts of sustainable solutions.

"I invite you to seek innovations and inspiration and take them back to your communities," said Mr Guterres.

Executive director of UN-Habitat Mr Anacláudia Rossbach said: "The global housing crisis affecting almost 3 billion people is of paramount concern. Transforming informal settlements and slums and addressing homelessness is a must.