Zimbabwe: President Set for Youth Empowerment Forum

Over 10 000 young people from across the country are expected to converge at Magamba Vocational Training Centre tomorrow for the Youth Empowerment Forum where President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.

Belated Africa Youth Day commemorations, which are traditionally held annually on November 1, are also set to be held on the same day.

The day was set aside by the African Union to recognise youths as key agents for social change, economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said preparations for the Youth Empowerment Forum are now at an advanced stage.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire, yesterday updated Cabinet about the event and other programmes being spearheaded by his ministry including the fight against drugs and substance abuse.

Empowerment forums for youths have so far been held in Mashonaland East at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre and at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo province. They are mainly aimed at promoting vocational skills and reducing young people's vulnerability while increasing their participation in economic affairs.

Further, the platform was designed to allow the President to engage with young people, identify and unlock socio-economic opportunities for them by engaging policymakers in key sectors of the economy to harness the youth dividend towards achievement of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society.

In addition, the forums are aimed at increasing awareness, commitment and investment in youth development initiatives, programmes and projects.

Expected outcomes include having empowered youths and improving their socio-economic participation.

Presently, Zimbabwe is operating 45 Vocational Training Centres across the 10 provinces and these are also linked to 25 satellite centres set up by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment to decentralise the skills training initiative.

Last year, 25 000 young people benefitted from youth programmes to support the human capital development drive as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which highlights skills development as key in attaining an empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Furthermore, the training being undertaken at the institutions focuses on market driven and community-based technical, vocational and entrepreneurial development approaches.

The courses offered include mechanical engineering, automotive engineering, tourism and hospitality studies, electrical, textiles technology, agriculture, carpentry and joinery, solar installation and repairs, cosmetology, brick and block laying, plumbing.

VTCs also offer cross-cutting subjects such as entrepreneurship, health education, information and communication technology studies.

The courses are being continuously adjusted to suit market and industry needs and expectations.

Zimbabwe is a relatively youthful country with the 2022 national census statistics indicating that young people make up about 5 million of the 15,2 million population.