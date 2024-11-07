Zimbabwe: Local Boxing Primed for Success

LOCAL boxing is in a good space but there is room for more growth, despite a tough operating environment, a top boxing official has said.

Boxing is one of the most popular sports in Zimbabwe but the game has often suffered from a lack of financial investment.

However, Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWC) chairperson, Vee Chibanda, believes the sport has the potential to grow and produce global stars.

Speaking at the ZNBWC stakeholder meeting held in the capital yesterday, Chibanda also urged local boxers and promoters to be resilient, in an environment where most of them are decrying the "exorbitant" levies being charged by the boxing authority.

"We are where we are because of hard work and the work done by those who were there before us.

"But we need to go to another level," said Chibanda. "We want more national championships, we want our athletes to go and get more medals, we want more global winners.

"So, I see ourselves doing better because more people are now talking about boxing."

The sweet science sport has grown in popularity in the last decade, thanks mainly to the exploits of Charles Manyuchi, who fought at the highest level during his peak.

Manyuchi rose to national prominence in 2013, when he claimed the African Boxing Union welterweight belt after a TKO victory over Patrice Sou Toke of Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.

He then won the WBC International title in 2014 before rising to become the Silver welterweight champion in 2016.

Manyuchi would go on to lose the coveted WBC Silver belt to Uzbek boxer Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore on March 25, 2017.

Female boxers Kudakwashe "Take Money" Chiwandire and Monalisa "Queen of the Jungle" Sibanda have also flown the Zimbabwean flag high on the international arena.

The 28-year-old Chiwandire is a former WBC Super Bantamweight Interim champion. She also fought and lost against world champion Yamileth Mercado in Mexico last year.

Aliyah Phiri, who currently holds the ABU Lightweight belt is also another prominent boxer.

However, a number of Zimbabwean boxers have in recent years crossed the borders in search of greener pastures.

Some promoters have also bemoaned the exorbitant levies being charged by the local boxing board. A promoter has to fork out at least US$200 to get a licence.

Chibanda defended this stance.

"In the end the money goes back into boxing," she said.

"Let's think of solutions, let's not think of running away.

"Running away is not the solution because we are Zimbabweans and we need to water our own grass so that those out there can say the grass is greener in Zimbabwe.

"It takes us, the ones who are here right now, to do the work," said Chibanda.

The indaba was attended by several high-ranking boxing officials including promoters Stalin Mau Mau and Clyde Musonda.

Top referee Patrick Mukondiwa and veteran female boxer Monalisa Sibanda also attended.