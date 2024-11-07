Zimbabwe: Organikks Restaurant in Drug, Substance Fight

ORGANIKKS Restaurant has reaffirmed a zero-tolerance to drugs and substance abuse following the recent arrest of a 31-year-old suspected drug dealer, Monalisa Shamiso Mwadzira, at its Chisipite premises in Harare.

Mwadzira faced charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

In response to recent media coverage, Organikks emphasised its unwavering commitment to maintaining a drug-free environment across all its establishments.

"This unfortunate incident is deeply concerning, and we are fully committed to ensuring our venues remain safe spaces for all patrons," the restaurant said in a statement.

Organikks extended gratitude to a vigilant client who noticed suspicious behaviour on the premises and responsibly alerted authorities.

"We thank this loyal client for their quick action, which highlights the importance of community vigilance in combating drug abuse. We also commend the Zimbabwe Republic Police for their swift intervention and professional handling of this case," the statement continued.

"At Organikks, we believe every business, organisation, and individual must confront the devastating impact drugs are having on our nation.

"This crisis is eroding the fabric of our communities, harming our youth, and affecting individuals across all demographics.

"We urge government bodies and community members alike to join us in addressing this drug pandemic with the urgency it demands."

Organikks is prepared to offer counselling, mentorship, and referrals to support networks, including local churches, mosques, temples, and synagogues as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals.

The restaurant remains ready to collaborate with any organisation dedicated to combating the rising tide of drug abuse in Zimbabwe.

The recent incident occurred on November 2, 2024, around 8:30 pm, when detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Harare received information indicating that the accused possessed dangerous drugs at Organikks Restaurant.

Detectives promptly arrived at the scene, where they observed the suspect holding a white handbag and seated alone. Upon identifying themselves and conducting a search, detectives recovered two small blue pills suspected to be ecstasy tablets and two transparent sachets of loose dagga and noted evidence of cocaine ingestion.

The suspect was subsequently taken to CID Drugs Harare for further processing.

Organikks remains resolute in its commitment to upholding a safe, drug-free environment for all patrons and will continue to play an active role in safeguarding the health and future of the communities it serves.