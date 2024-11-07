Zimbabwe: Major Vote of Confidence for Zimbabwe...45 Tycoons Sample Local Attractions

ZIMBABWE has rolled out the red carpet to 45 business tycoons from Dubai and the United States of America, who are visiting the country, in a major vote of confidence for the country's tourism sector which has been on an upward growth trajectory since the inception of the Second Republic.

This comes after another high-profile visit by the crew of the Grand Tour, formerly Top Gear motoring show, who filmed their final episode titled, "One for the Road", in Zimbabwe earlier this year, cementing the country's status as a premier destination for tourism and high-net-worth individuals.

The episode marked the end of the motoring adventures of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

Zimbabwe's tourism industry has surpassed its 2025 target of US$5 billion in revenue. In 2023, the tourism industry accounted for 12 percent of the country's GDP.

The travel and tourism market in Zimbabwe is expected to grow at an annual rate of 34.33 percent between 2024 and 2029.

Over the years, world-famous celebrities, billionaires and politicians have visited Zimbabwe, mostly in secret trips as they prefer to keep a low-profile and avoid a media scrum.

An official from the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry said the tourists, who include billionaires, arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday and have asked for privacy.

"Yes, I can confirm that a group of global business tycoons are in the country, and they are here solely for leisure. They are interested in exploring Zimbabwe's Lowveld areas, experiencing the wildlife, and enjoying other tourist activities. However, we cannot disclose their names at this time as it is a private business arrangement. Rest assured, they will be visiting Harare soon, and we will be able to provide more details then."

Government received the high-profile tourists who are in the country courtesy of Singita Pamushana Safari Lodge, renowned for its impressive track record of welcoming prominent guests to its exclusive luxury lodge located in the Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve near Chiredzi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry said the billionaires arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where they were received by senior Government officials.

"A high-profile delegation of 45 billionaires from Dubai and the USA arrived in Zimbabwe today (Monday) , underscoring the country's rising profile as a sought-after destination.

The delegation was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Prof Amon Murwira and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa".

"After the welcome meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the newly constructed VVIP lounge at the RGMI airport, the delegation headed for Buffalo Range, where they were welcomed by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority marketing team, together with staff from Pamushana Lodge."

The Ministry of Tourism added that the country's concerted efforts to revamp the tourism sector were bearing fruit.

"We are deeply grateful for the recognition from these world-renowned individuals, who endorse Zimbabwe as a peaceful and hospitable destination for tourists. It also underscores the country's growing appeal as a premier destination for global investors and high-net-worth individuals."

Pamushana Lodge has a distinguished reputation, regularly hosting prominent figures, including billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The Government also commended Pamushana Lodge for marketing brand Zimbabwe to the world.

"We congratulate them for the great work they are doing and we assure our support as Government to all tourism operators in the country."

The most-watched man on television in the world, one of the world's richest men and two former United States presidents have all visited Zimbabwe in the last decade, in an endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourism destination of choice for the globe's high-profile personalities.

According to a recent report compiled by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), a number of the world's most famous personalities flew to Zimbabwe, especially to the majestic Victoria Falls.

Former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, according to the report, travelled on private visits and details of their trips were kept under wraps, in line with their demands.

Mr Bill Gates was in Zimbabwe on a visit in 2011 with his family and landed at Buffalo Range Airport in Chiredzi before touring the exclusive Malilangwe Game Reserve.

David Hassellhof, who played the role of Michael Knight in the famous action crime drama "Knight Rider", and also featured in the hit series "Baywatch", was in Zimbabwe in 2011.